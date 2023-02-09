When is the 2023 Super Bowl? Eagles vs. Chiefs date, kickoff time, TV, watch online

We have our Super Bowl LVII matchup: The Philadelphia Eagles will square off with the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Ariz.

This will be the first Super Bowl in Glendale since the New England Patriots' thrilling victory over the Seattle Seahawks in February 2015.

How to watch Super Bowl LVII

Philadelphia Eagles VS. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

TV: Fox

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Follow: Yahoo Sports App (Apple, Google)