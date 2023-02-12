Super Bowl 2023 updates: Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs battle for NFL supremacy

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, looking to win their second championship together and third as a franchise.

Their opponent will be the upstart Philadelphia Eagles, whose rebuilding effort behind third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts and second-year coach Nick Sirianni have the franchise back in the big game for the first time in five years.

Here's the latest updates on Super Bowl 57.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be the focus of attention when Super Bowl 57 kicks off Sunday evening.

What time is the Super Bowl?

Kickoff of Super Bowl 57 is set for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Who is favored to win Super Bowl 2023?

The Eagles enter as a 1.5-point favorite over the Chiefs, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Coming off a pair of dominant postseason wins, the Eagles enter the game as slight favorites. However, the Chiefs seem to have more big game experience as they prepare for their third Super Bowl in the past four seasons, led by presumptive league MVP and Super Bowl 54 MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Jarrett Bell: Chiefs

Chris Bumbaca: Chiefs

Nate Davis: Chiefs

Safid Deen: Chiefs

Tyler Dragon: Chiefs

Lorenzo Reyes: Eagles

Here are USA TODAY Sports' expert picks for Super Bowl 57 MVP

Jarrett Bell: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Chris Bumbaca: Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon

Nate Davis: Mahomes

Safid Deen: Mahomes

Tyler Dragon: Mahomes

Lorenzo Reyes: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Who is announcing Super Bowl 57?

FOX's Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be the broadcasters for Super Bowl 57.

Read more on how these two guys from Jersey became NFL broadcast stars.

Who are the Super Bowl officials?

Carl Cheffers will be the referee for Super Bowl 57. This is his third Super Bowl. He will be joined by umpire Roy Ellison, down judge Jerod Phillips, line judge Jeff Bergman, field judge John Jenkins, side judge Eugene Hall, back judge Dino Paganelli and replay official Mark Butterworth.

— Jim Sergant

THE 100-YEAR LONG ROAD: Fritz Pollard paved the way for Hurts, Mahomes

OPINION: Fathers of Super Bowl 57 quarterbacks wreck stereotype of absent Black dad

