Super Bowl 2023: Travis Kelce breaks Rob Gronkowski's playoff TD record for a tight end

Travis Kelce is now the highest-scoring tight end in NFL postseason history.

The Kansas City Chiefs veteran caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter of Super Bowl LVII — the 16th of his career. That passed former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski for the all-time playoff record. The only difference: Kelce did it in four fewer games than Gronkowski and for only one team.

Kelce now sits second among all playoff pass-catchers behind only Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice. He caught 22 touchdowns in 29 postseason games in his career, mostly for the San Francisco 49ers.

Kelce has been Mahomes' main target in the postseason since 2018. Fourteen of Mahomes' 33 postseason touchdowns have gone to Kelce.