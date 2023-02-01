Super Bowl 2023: Tom Brady reportedly won't call Eagles-Chiefs game on Fox despite retirement

Fox Sports is keeping quiet on whether Brady could appear in studio

After Tom Brady’s Wednesday morning retirement, some may have expected to see the legendary quarterback appear as analyst during Fox’s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. That won’t be happening, according to The Wall Street Journal's Andrew Beaton.

Amid the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s more spectacular retirement last year, Fox announced that Brady would be joining Fox Sports as lead analyst “immediately following his playing career."

"We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst. pic.twitter.com/fJTOQJ9BwM — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 10, 2022

Things didn’t work that way, as Brady unexpectedly un-retired and proceeded to have the most tumultuous season of his career.

Even so, he leaves the sport with the most Super Bowls in NFL history. That expertise is apparently worth a lot for television. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Fox signed Brady to a 10-year deal worth $375 million. Reportedly set to earn $37.5 million a year, Tom Brady's contract would be the largest in sportscasting history.

In the 2022 announcement, Fox added that Tom "will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives."

Greg Olsen and Burkhardt called the widely viewed Eagles-49ers NFC championship game last weekend and will do the same for this year's Super Bowl is initially planned.

Olsen spoke to The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch about ultimately being replaced by Brady.

“Will I be disappointed? Would I rather sit next to Kevin for the next 20 years? Of course. I’m not going to sit here and sound stupid and be like, ‘You know, just doing this for one year was plenty.’ Like, no, screw that. I’d like to do this for 20 years. I’d like to call 10 Super Bowls,” he said last week.

Despite his absence from the Super Bowl call, it's possible that Brady could still make an appearance on the broadcast in some capacity. In October, Front Office Sports reported Fox “definitely” wanted him to be part of its Super Bowl coverage.

The network hasn’t announced anything about the quarterback's broadcasting role since his retirement, but could potentially add him to its Super Bowl studio coverage at the last minute.