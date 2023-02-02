Super Bowl 2023: Some notable player props, including Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts

There's no novelty involved with Super Bowl props anymore.

There has been an explosion in legal sports betting, and part of that is the availability of player props. For years, the only time you could bet on a player's yardage total or who would score the first touchdown was in the Super Bowl. It was a unique annual experience. Now those bets and many more are available for every NFL game, and most NBA, NHL and MLB games have plenty of player props as well.

Still, the Super Bowl is a betting holiday and the player props for the game still get more attention than any other game. BetMGM has released player props for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, and here are some of the key numbers:

It won't surprise anyone that Mahomes has a higher passing total than Hurts. Mahomes' over/under for passing yards is 290.5. Hurts is 246.5.

It's also no surprise Hurts' rushing total is much higher. Hurts' rushing total is 49.5, and it's 19.5 for Mahomes.

Quarterbacks always get a lot of action for first touchdown props, and Hurts led the Eagles with 13 touchdowns scored during the regular season. He is tied for second-lowest odds for first touchdown at +800. Only Travis Kelce is shorter at +650. Mahomes' odds to score the first touchdown — which he did three years ago to the delight of many bettors — is +2800.

Travis Kelce has high totals

Kelce has the highest total for receiving yards. The over/under for the Chiefs tight end is 79.5. The second-highest total is Eagles receiver A.J. Brown at 72.5.

Kelce also has the highest total of receptions at 7.5. Nobody else is above 5.5. Kelce is also the favorite to score the first touchdown at +650. If bettors want to take Kelce to have a big day, they'll be betting into some high numbers. Kelce is getting the most popular bet for first touchdown and anytime touchdown (-125).

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is popular among Super Bowl bettors. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Miles Sanders leads rushing props

The top player for rushing yardage is Sanders, the Eagles' top back, at 57.5. It's not a huge total, mostly because the Eagles use multiple backs. The top total for the Chiefs is rookie Isiah Pacheco at 49.5 rushing yards.

Story continues

Eagles backup running back Kenneth Gainwell, at 18.5 yards, could be a popular over play. He led the Eagles with 48 rushing yards in the NFC championship game.

Other props offered

There are props for defensive players, like over/under 8.5 combined tackles and assists for Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards. You can bet on the total field goals made for both kickers. The total for Philadelphia's Jake Elliott and Kansas City's Harrison Butker is 1.5. The over for Elliott is -120 odds and the over for Butker is -145 odds. You can also bet on things like whether the jersey number of the first touchdown scorer will be above or below 11.5.

It's the Super Bowl. There are endless betting possibilities.