Super Bowl 2023: Rosters for Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles
The final game of the 2022 NFL season will take place on Sunday, February 12 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs are led by MVP-favorite Patrick Mahomes, while the Eagles have Jalen Hurts under center, but of course both teams have a significant slate of playmakers at every position.
RELATED: How to watch Super Bowl LVII
NFL teams carry a 53-man active roster, although only 48 of those players may be active for a game. Below are the current rosters for both the Chiefs and Eagles.
Kansas City Chiefs Roster
Quarterbacks
Patrick Mahomes
Running backs
Isiah Pacheco
Michael Burton (FB)
Wide receivers
Tight ends
Noah Gray
RELATED: Kelce brothers set to play against each other in Super Bowl
Offensive line
Orlando Brown
Darian Kinnard
Defensive line
Mike Danna
Malik Herring
George Karlaftis
Linebackers
Leo Chenal
Jack Cochrane
Willie Gay
Defensive backs
Trent McDuffie
L’Jarius Sneed
Jaylen Watson
Deon Bush
Joshua Williams
Bryan Cook
Nazeeh Johnson
Special teams
Harrison Butker (K)
Tommy Townsend (P)
James Winchester (LS)
Philadelphia Eagles Roster
Quarterbacks
Jalen Hurts
Ian Book
RELATED: Two Black starting QBs to face off in Super Bowl
Running backs
Wide receivers
A.J. Brown
Zach Pascal
Britain Covey
Tight ends
Grant Calcaterra
Offensive line
Jason Kelce
Cam Jurgens
Defensive line
Fletcher Cox
Jordan Davis
Linebackers
Nakobe Dean
Christian Elliss
Kyron Johnson
Patrick Johnson
Defensive backs
Josh Jobe
Darius Slay
Marcus Epps
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
K’Von Wallace
Special teams
Jake Elliott (K)
Brett Kern (P)
Rick Lovato (LS)
How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?
When: Sunday, February 12, 2023
Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
TV Channel: FOX
Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries, and more
Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season and Playoffs, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!
Super Bowl 2023: Rosters for Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles originally appeared on NBCSports.com