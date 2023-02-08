Super Bowl 2023: Rosters for Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles

The final game of the 2022 NFL season will take place on Sunday, February 12 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs are led by MVP-favorite Patrick Mahomes, while the Eagles have Jalen Hurts under center, but of course both teams have a significant slate of playmakers at every position.

NFL teams carry a 53-man active roster, although only 48 of those players may be active for a game. Below are the current rosters for both the Chiefs and Eagles.

Kansas City Chiefs Roster

Quarterbacks

Running backs

Wide receivers

Tight ends

Offensive line

Defensive line

Linebackers

Defensive backs

Special teams

 

Philadelphia Eagles Roster

Quarterbacks

Running backs

Wide receivers

Tight ends

Offensive line

Defensive line

Linebackers

Defensive backs

Special teams

How can I watch and live stream Super Bowl 2023?

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023

  • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

  • TV Channel: FOX

