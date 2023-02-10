Super Bowl 2023: Which player has won the most Super Bowls?

When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have a chance to win his second Super Bowl in just five seasons as a starting QB.

Which NFL player has won the most Super Bowls?

However, Mahomes still has a long ways to go to catch Tom Brady, who has won the most Super Bowls of any player in NFL history with seven.

Brady, who recently announced his retirement (again), won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before winning a seventh in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when the Bucs beat Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in the 2020 season. Brady also lost three Super Bowls, with his 10 appearances in the big game also a record.

Charles Haley is the only other player in NFL history besides Brady to win five Super Bowls. Haley, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015, won all five Super Bowls he played in. All five of those wins came in an eight-season span from 1988 to 1995, winning two Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers before winning three with the Dallas Cowboys.

Many players have won four Super Bowls in their career, including Steeler legends Terry Bradshaw, Joe Greene, Franco Harris and a slew of their teammates from the Pittsburgh dynasty of the 1970’s. Other notable players to win four Super Bowls include Joe Montana and Ronnie Lott with the 49ers in the 1980’s, along with Rob Gronkowski, who won all four of his Super Bowls alongside Tom Brady.

Date: Sunday, February 12

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: Fox

