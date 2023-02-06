Super Bowl 2023: How the Philadelphia Eagles reached Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles will be playing in their first Super Bowl since the 2017 season when they face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. In the 2017 season, the Eagles won the first Super Bowl in franchise history when they defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Here’s a look at how they got to the big game.

How did the Philadelphia Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII?

The Eagles finished the regular season with a 14-3 record, winning the NFC East divisional title and earning the top seed in the NFC. It marked their first season winning 10+ games since 2017, when the Eagles went 13-3 and won Super Bowl LII over Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Philadelphia was the final remaining unbeaten team this season, opening a perfect 8-0 before losing against Washington in Week 10. The Eagles sat at 13-1 before losing two of their final three games of the regular season to finish the year at 14-3.

RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl history

Philadelphia earned a first-round bye in the playoffs before dominating their last two opponents, winning each of their two playoff games by 24+ points. In the Divisional Round, Philadelphia trounced their NFC East rival, the New York Giants, 38-7. In the NFC Championship Game, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense put up 31 points against the San Francisco 49ers, who had the best defense in the NFL this season, in a dominant 31-7 win.

RELATED: How to watch/live stream Super Bowl 2023 – Eagles vs. Chiefs

Who were the Eagles’ top performers this season?

QB Jalen Hurts threw a career-high 22 touchdown passes this season (compared to just six interceptions) but made his biggest impact on the ground, rushing for 13 touchdowns in 15 regular season games, tied for the 2nd-most rush TD of any player in the NFL this year. Hurts was one of three Eagles to score double-digit touchdowns this season, along with RB Miles Sanders (11 rush TD) and WR A.J. Brown (11 rec TD). On defense, the Eagles led the league with 70 sacks this season, with LB Haason Reddick finishing T-2nd in the NFL with 16 sacks this year.

Story continues

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes on having two Black QBs in the Super Bowl

Date: Sunday, February 12

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: Fox

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

Super Bowl 2023: How the Philadelphia Eagles reached Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBCSports.com