Super Bowl 2023: Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts not listed on mostly clean Chiefs, Eagles injury reports

Super Bowl LVII is just days away. And based on the Kansas City Chiefs' and Philadelphia Eagles' injury reports, it appears that neither team is headed into the Sunday clash with substantial injuries.

The final injury reports showed full participation for every active Chiefs player, while the Eagles listed just one injury designation.

There are no game injury designations for #SBLVII — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 10, 2023

Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury appears to be history

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to advance to their fifth straight AFC championship despite quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ first-quarter ankle injury. He was replaced by backup Chad Henne briefly but returned to play in the second half. While it was expected to be a major issue, he practiced on it four days later and played through the injury to lead the Chiefs to the AFC title. Since then, Mahomes has been reportedly doing everything in practice.

Toney was dealing with an ankle injury as recently as Thursday but reportedly looked good through what was described as an intense practice that day. Now that he’s healthy, Toney is expected to be one of Mahomes’ top targets Sunday.

Sneed sustained a concussion during the AFC Championship Game but was able to clear the protocol in a week. Then he appeared on Thursday’s injury report as a limited participant due to a knee issue and was right back in action Friday. Sneed notched 108 tackles, three interceptions and 3.5 sacks in 17 games during the regular season.

Smith-Schuster was on the Chiefs’ practice report due to a knee injury two weeks ago and missed his third straight practice Feb. 3, then was deemed questionable for the Super Bowl. He has made every practice since Tuesday and is expected to be a full participant in the big game.

Eagles counting on Jalen Hurts' shoulder to hold up

The Eagles’ injury report is also short: The only player with a game status designation is reserve wide receiver and punt returner Britain Covey due to a hamstring injury. DeVonta Smith or Quez Watkins could potentially return punts if he can’t.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts sprained his throwing shoulder in the third quarter of a December win over the Chicago Bears and was not able to return until three weeks later, temporarily replaced by Gardner Minshew. Since then, he has been playing through a sternoclavicular, or SC, joint sprain, which could cause pain and soreness, given the importance of the joint for range of motion.

Left guard Landon Dickerson injured his right elbow in the second half of the NFC Championship Game. He was out the first week of Super Bowl practices but is now expected to start. Cornerback Avonte Maddox told reporters that he was wearing a boot last week as a precaution and should also start.