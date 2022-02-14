Super Bowl 2023 odds: 49ers trail Chiefs, Bills, Rams for best title chance

49ers tied for fourth-best Super Bowl odds for 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.

While the confetti still is being cleaned up at Stan Kroenke's palace in Inglewood, it's time to turn our attention to the 2022 NFL season and look at which teams are expected to vie for the Lombardi Trophy.

PointsBet released its odds for the 2023 Super Bowl champions shortly after the Rams clinched the title, and the bookmakers are high on the 49ers' chances of winning it all next season.

The Kansas City Chiefs are listed as the favorites at plus-650 (bet $100 to win $650). They are followed by the Buffalo Bills plus-750 and the Rams at plus-1100. The 49ers are tied with the Green Bay Packers for the fourth-best odds at plus-1400. The Dallas Cowboys are right behind them at plus-1500.

After losing to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers enter a pivotal offseason. They are expected to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and hand the offense over to Trey Lance. San Francisco also has a number of players set to hit the free-agent market this offseason, including K'Waun Williams, Laken Tomlinson, D.J. Jones and Jaquiski Tartt.

The 49ers will save around $25 million in cap space if they trade Garoppolo. That will go a long way to helping them fill the holes in what is already one of the best rosters in the NFL.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have a lot of work to do ahead of the 2022 campaign, but barring any unforeseen gaffes, the 49ers should enter the 2022 season as one of the favorites to be the last team standing.

