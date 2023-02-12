Super Bowl 2023 live: Philadelphia Eagles face Kansas City Chiefs

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium - Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

10:54 PM

How do Giants fans feel about this I wonder...

the empire state building loves the eagles pic.twitter.com/rh9Jw19npQ — EricaEvans.eth (@ericaaaaevans) January 31, 2023

10:45 PM

The stars are in the house

Jay-Z talks with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before Super Bowl LVII - Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Chef Gordon Ramsay arrives to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium - TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

DJ Snake spins during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

10:41 PM

Kelce brothers

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and the Eagles centre Jason Kelce will become the first brothers to face off in the Super Bowl.

Here's their mum Donna bursting with pride...

Donna Kelce answers questions about her sons Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) , left, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during Super Bowl Opening Night - Cheryl Evans/USA TODAY

Officially done being a Chiefs fan this season!! — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) January 30, 2023

10:34 PM

Ad space

Of course the Super Bowl is not all about football. For many, adverts are actually the star attraction, with many of the world's biggest companies competing to advertise during the game.

The cost of ad space during this year's game is rumoured to be in the region of an eye-watering $7 million.

10:30 PM

Stat corner

A few little tit-bits to help you make your final selections ahead of the big game.

The Chiefs averaged the most passing yards per game during the regular season (298), while the Eagles allowed the fewest passing yards per game on defense (180).

The Chiefs and Eagles have the same record (16-3). They've scored the same number of points (546). And they have the same number of All-Pros (six).

Wide receiver AJ Brown had an Eagles single-season record 1,496 receiving yards this season, the sixth most by a player to reach the Super Bowl in history.

This season, the Chiefs' Travis Kelce led all tight ends in receptions per game, receiving yards per game and yards after the catch per game, including the playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes led the NFL with 5,250 passing yards during the regular season. No player has ever led the league in passing yards and won the Super Bowl in that same season.

Story continues

10:25 PM

What colors will each team wear?

The Chiefs are this evening's ceremonial road team and will therefore wear their white jerseys this evening. The 'home' Eagles will don their familiar green jerseys.

10:20 PM

Who is Nick Sirianni?

Sirriani is in just his second season at the helm of the Eagles but has already established himself as one of the game's finest coaches.

His NFL coaching career actually began with his opponents tonight, the Kansas City Chiefs, but he was not retained as part of the staff when Andy Reid took over in 2013.

He then worked for the San Diego Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts before landing the top job in Philadelphia in 2021.

Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles greets his family before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII - Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

10:13 PM

Where are we tonight?

Tonight's venue is the stunning State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The 72,000-seat arena has twice hosted the Super Bowl before (in 2008 and 2015).

State Farm Stadium - AP Photo/Matt York

The Kansas City Chiefs logo is seen painted on the end zone before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium - Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Super Bowl logo and signage is seen before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium - Christian Petersen/Getty Images

10:07 PM

Mahomes seemingly moving freely

Hey @Suns - we have an exciting young prospect that you might want to take a look at 😅 @PatrickMahomes



Watch #SuperBowlLVII on FOX and the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/KhaCw7GUz3 📺📱 pic.twitter.com/9kThHwyvws — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 12, 2023

10:03 PM

Good evening...

...and welcome to live coverage of what, in many peoples’ eyes, is the biggest sporting event on the planet. We can litigate that argument at a later date but there can be denying that the Super Bowl is one of a handful of occasions where sport truly takes centre stage.

And this year it looks like we could be in for a classic. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a clash of the two best teams in the NFL this season.

Strangely, such a meeting is strangely uncommon in Super Bowl history, with just 13 of the past 48 featuring the No 1 seed in each conference – the last of which occurred in 2014.

The cream does not always rise to the top in the NFL. As such, excitement levels should be through the roof ahead of a game that promises to offer a seemingly perfect clash of styles between two of the sport’s marquee franchises.

For Kansas City, the outcome of this evening will start and end with the performance of Mahomes, who was just named the NFL’s MVP for a second time and is by most metrics the league’s finest player.

His ability to create seemingly out of nothing and improvise on the fly mean he can pick apart even the very best defenses. He’s a close to sure thing week in, week out that the NFL has to offer but a lingering ankle sprain, picked up against Jacksonville earlier in the playoffs, does raise questions about how healthy Mahomes really is.

If he’s not, he’s facing an Eagles defense primed to table full advantage. A lethal pass rush, led by Haason Reddick, knocked two San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks out of the NFC Championship game two weeks ago and will be primed and ready to take full aim at Mahomes.

On the other side of the ball, Jalen Hurts leads an Eagles offense based around a dynamic running attack. However, there are injury concerns for the Eagles to contend with also, namely the shoulder injury that has appeared to inhibit Hurts’ ability to run with confidence in recent weeks.