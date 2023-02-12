Super Bowl 2023: Kenneth Gainwell bettors get a bad beat as Jalen Hurts scores first TD

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kenneth Gainwell bettors thought they had a nice win to start Super Bowl LVII.

It was just the first bad beat of the day.

Gainwell was +1600 at BetMGM to score the first touchdown. Gainwell was the Eagles' third back to come in the game on their opening drive but he appeared to score on a third-and-3 run. However, after a quick review officials ruled he was down just short of the goal line.

That gave Jalen Hurts bettors hope. Hurts was a popular pick for the first touchdown of the game because the Eagles like to use him near the goal line. He led the Eagles in touchdowns scored this season, and many came off the play the Eagles ran on first-and-goal, with teammates lining up behind him ready to push him in on the snap.

Hurts took the snap, got pushed in and scored. Hurts was tied for the second-shortest odds to score the first touchdown (+800), behind Travis Kelce at +650.

Kelce was the most popular first touchdown bet but he never had a chance as the Eagles marched right down the field with the opening drive and scored a touchdown. It had to hurt Kelce first touchdown bettors that he scored on an 18-yard TD catch right after Hurts got the Eagles on the board.

At least Hurts bettors started the day right, unlike those who took a chance on Gainwell scoring first.