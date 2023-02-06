Super Bowl 2023: How the Kansas City Chiefs reached Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs will play in their third Super Bowl in four seasons when they face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12.

How did the Kansas City Chiefs reach Super Bowl LVII?

The Chiefs finished the regular season with a 14-3 record, winning a seventh straight AFC West divisional title and earning the top seed in the AFC. They won 10 of their final 11 regular season games and enter the Super Bowl on a seven-game winning streak.

After earning a first-round bye in the playoffs, Kansas City beat Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the Divisional Round. The Chiefs then beat Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, with KC kicker Harrison Butker hitting the game-winning 45-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to give the Chiefs a 23-20 win.

Who were the Chiefs’ top performers this season?

QB Patrick Mahomes is the heavy favorite to win his second NFL MVP award this season after leading the league in both passing yards (5,250) and passing TD (41). In two playoff games this season, Mahomes has thrown for 521 passing yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. TE Travis Kelce caught a career-high 12 touchdowns this season, which were 2nd-most in the NFL behind Raiders WR Davante Adams. On defense, DT Chris Jones finished the year T-4th in the NFL with 15.5 sacks this season.

Date: Sunday, February 12

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: Fox

