Super Bowl 2023: Kadarius Toney's amazing punt return sets Super Bowl record, leads to Chiefs TD

Kadarius Toney set a Super Bowl record with a 65-yard punt return in the fourth quarter Sunday. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Kadarius Toney didn’t quite find the end zone, but he made Super Bowl history Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver ran a punt back 65 yards early in the fourth quarter Sunday at State Farm Stadium, which set the Chiefs up inside the 10-yard line and eventually led them to a touchdown in their win over the Philadelphia Eagles. That return marked the longest punt return in Super Bowl history.

The return broke the previous record of a 61-yard return, which was set by Denver's Jordan Norwood in Super Bowl L.

Toney’s return, which looked like it was sparked by a near slip on the turf in the beginning, led to a touchdown just three plays later. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found a wide-open Skyy Moore for a 4-yard score, which put them up 35-27.

That scoring drive was their second straight, too, following Toney’s 5-yard grab for a touchdown just minutes earlier. Toney was wide open and strolled into the end zone on his first and only catch of the game at that point.

While the Eagles tied the game up late in the fourth quarter on a third Jalen Hurts touchdown run, Mahomes led the Chiefs down on a 12-play, 66-yard drive to set up a 27-yard field goal from Harrison Butker to seal the 38-35 win for Kansas City.

Toney's touchdown grab was his only catch of the day. He had two punt returns for 77 yards.