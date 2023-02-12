Super Bowl 2023: Eagles fans boo Dak Prescott as he's announced as the NFL's 'Man of the Year'

Eagles fans will be Eagles fans.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was honored as the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year prior to Sunday's Super Bowl kickoff. The award honors its recipient for his "commitment to philanthropy and community impact." Basically, Prescott was recognized Sunday for being a good person.

Upon receiving the award, he was greeted with an enthusiastic chorus of boos.

True to form, Eagles fans in the house heartily boo Cowboys QB Dak Prescott when he’s presented as Walter Payton Man of the Year pic.twitter.com/SiXBDGCSDG — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 12, 2023

This, of course, is because the Philadelphia Eagles are playing in the Super Bowl. And Eagles fans hate the Cowboys, apparently even when one is being recognized for general goodness.

The boos also speak to the strength of Eagles fans numbers in Arizona this week. Per Vivid Seats, Eagles fans entered Sunday with a distinct edge at State Farm Stadium, outnumbering Kansas City Chiefs fans in the stands, 62% to 38%.

The reaction Sunday comes as no surprise. This is the same Eagles fan base that pelted Santa Claus with snowballs, after all. Prescott spent seven seasons repeatedly facing the Eagles and their fans. He surely knew what was coming his way.