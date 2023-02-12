Super Bowl 2023: Eagles coach Nick Sirianni brought to tears by Chris Stapleton’s national anthem

Chris Stapleton got to Nick Sirianni on Sunday afternoon.

Stapleton brought the Philadelphia Eagles coach to tears during his rendition of the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. Given the fact that Sirianni was about to coach in his first Super Bowl, and Stapleton absolutely crushed “The Star Spangled Banner,” it’s easy to see why.

Sirianni had been looking forward to that moment for quite some time, too.

“That's something that I've always thought about — what it might be like to hear the national anthem at a Super Bowl,” he said this week, via the Buffalo News. “You get the goose bumps thinking about it. …You think about being in that moment of the Super Bowl, listening to the national anthem, how much that's going to mean. It makes you think about all the hard work that you had to go through to get to the moment that you're in right now.

“It will be a good feeling. I'm not going to let myself get wrapped up in that feeling, because right after that, we're going to have a job to do. But I will let myself enjoy that moment for a second and enjoy that feeling, because there was a lot of hard work by a lot of people. Everyone is going to feel this way. There are a lot of people who helped me get to this spot that I'm in right now. It will be cool to listen to it and get to work.”

Stapleton's national anthem wrapped up the pregame festivities in Arizona, and followed a rendition of "America the Beautiful" by Babyface and a flyover.

