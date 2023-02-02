Super Bowl 2023: Eagles C Jason Kelce's 38-week pregnant wife will bring her doctor to game

Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl

You've probably already heard a pair of brothers, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, will be playing each other at Super Bowl LVII, but there's a non-zero chance the Kelce Bowl could see the arrival of another Kelce.

During an episode of the brothers' weekly "New Heights" podcast published on Wednesday, Jason mentioned that his imminently pregnant wife Kylie will be bringing their two young daughters to the game in Phoenix, as well as her OB/GYN doctor:

"I'm also bringing Kylie's parents, I'm bringing the girls. Kylie is bringing her OB because she's going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game. That could be the Super Kelce Bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted."

If Kylie delivering a child during the game is a scripted moment, it will be something of a repeat. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson made headlines last season when he sprinted from the stadium after his wife went into labor during Super Bowl LVI. The resulting son's name: Champ.

The Kelces already have two daughters, Wyatt Elizabeth and Elliotte Ray. Kylie announced in September that another daughter is on the way.

While Jason is focusing on his family with his player allotment of Super Bowl tickets, Travis apparently has different plans:

"You're going to have it more family-oriented, I'm just going to have a whole bunch of my friends."

The Kelces facing-off will be the first time in Super Bowl history two brothers have played against each other, but there is precedent for siblings appearing in the same game. John and Jim Harbaugh famously faced-off as head coaches at Super Bowl XLVII, while twins Devin and Jason McCourty played for the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LIII.

As fun as the narrative is, though, the two bluntly mentioned they were already sick of the attention and weren't looking forward to the onslaught of questions coming their way leading up to the game. Here's how Jason put it:

"I kind of don't like that we're calling it the Kelce Bowl. Appreciate the support, but there's a lot of guys involved in this ... We're excited to go out there as members of each of our teams and do battle. We're going to get asked about this question non-stop from here to end of the game, but I'm already over it."

However many Kelces are in attendance, Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.