Super Bowl 2023: Eagles assistant Autumn Lockwood set to become first Black woman to coach at game

No matter the outcome, Super Bowl LVII is making history in more ways than one. When the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs clash on Feb. 12, Eagles assistant performance coach Autumn Lockwood will stand on the sidelines as the first Black woman to coach in the event’s history.

Trailblazer.@ArizonaSoccer letterwinner Autumn Lockwood, a Sports Performance Coach with the Eagles, will become the first Black woman to 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 coach in the Super Bowl.#BHM x #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/s3wweeUPKJ — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) February 1, 2023

Lockwood joined the Eagles in August of 2022 after earning a master’s degree in sports management from East Tennessee State University, where she worked primarily with the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Before that, she was a soccer player at Arizona State, where she honed her skills directing the strength and conditioning program along with warm ups for the University’s cheerleading team.

A good warm up is crucial to prime performance, something that Lockwood was captured facilitating before the NFC Championship game. In a reporter’s video, she can be seen emphasizing proper form for cornerback Avonte Maddox who had just returned from an ankle injury before the blowout win.

Avonte Maddox is back.



Eagles have all of their starters for the NFC title game pic.twitter.com/GJXnA6YWgE — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 29, 2023

She eventually took her talents to University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she worked as the football team’s strength and conditioning assistant during the 2017-2018 season. As noted by the university’s football communications director, Lockwood is also the daughter of a former UNLV coach. Her father, David, was a starting cornerback himself for West Virginia. He also worked as a defensive coordinator in the Big Ten Conference and coached cornerbacks at University of Arizona.

This is cool. Autumn is a former UNLV strength & conditioning assistant and the daughter of a former Rebel cornerbacks coach. #BEaREBEL https://t.co/hK3BLiHP8p — Mark Wallington (@UNLVFBSID) February 2, 2023

Her milestone Super Bowl appearance comes as four of the six full-time women coaches in the league are women of color. Washington Commanders assistant running backs coach Jennifer King is also Black.

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes will also make history as the first Black quarterbacks to face off for the title while Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce will become the first siblings to compete against each other in the big game.

In a league where progress can be slow, these historic moments will inspire future coaches and players for years to come.