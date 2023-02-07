Super Bowl 2023: Date, start time, who is playing and how to watch live

Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium - Reuters/Mark J Rebilas

Super Bowl LVII is the culmination of the 2022/23 NFL season, with the winner getting the chance to lift the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

This year's edition will be played at at State Farm Stadium (previously the University of Phoenix Stadium), the current home of the Arizona Cardinals.

When is the Super Bowl LVII?

The Super Bowl is on Sunday, February 12 2023.

Where is the Super Bowl?

This year the Super Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona. It will be the third time the stadium has hosted the Super Bowl, after staging the game in both 2008 and 2015.

When does the Super Bowl kick off?

Due to the Super Bowl being played in Arizona, the kick-off time is slightly earlier in the UK than normal.

In the UK, the Super Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 11.30pm GMT. In the US, the game will start at 6.30pm EST on the east coast at 5.30pm on the west coast.

How to watch the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl will be broadcast live on both Sky Sports and on ITV in the UK.

How to watch highlights

NFL highlights are broadcast every week in the UK on ITV. The NFL Show is hosted by Laura Woods and also features former NFL stars Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora.

The show is broadcast every week on ITV and is available on demand on ITVX.

What teams are in the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl matchup is set and will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

Our Super Bowl prediction

With superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes on their side the Chiefs will always have a chance but the Eagles have proven themselves the most complete team all season long. Telegraph Sport is predicting a 30-27 Eagles win in Super Bowl LVII.

Latest odds

Philadelphia Eagles 8/11

Kansas City Chiefs 11/10

Odds correct as of February 6

Previous winners

Previous MVPs

What is the Vince Lombardi trophy?

The trophy has been awarded to every Super Bowl winner since 1967 and is named in honour of Vince Lombardi – the legendary coach of the Green Bay Packers who won the first two Super Bowls.

Story continues

How to watch NFL games in the UK next season

Next season, three full NFL games will be aired by Sky Sports every Sunday during the season along with every Thursday and Monday-night game.

ITV will offer live coverage of the two regular-season games played in London next season. The Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars are the three teams to have been confirmed to be playing in London next season. The final team will be confirmed in due course.