Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire won't play vs. Eagles

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is inactive for Sunday's Super Bowl. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire won't play in Sunday's Super Bowl.

Days after he was activated from injured reserve, the Chiefs running back was listed as inactive by the Chiefs on Sunday in the hours before kickoff.

The decision means that Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon will continue to anchor Kansas City's running game. Edwards-Helaire was Kansas City's primary starter for two seasons after the Chiefs selected him 32nd overall in the 2020 draft. He started Kansas City's first six games this season, but ceded the role to Pacheco in Week 7. Pacheco has remained the starter since and leads Chiefs running backs with 4.9 yards per carry.

Edwards-Helaire continued to play in a backup role, but saw his role in the offense continue to diminish before a high-ankle sprain sidelined him in Week 11. He hasn't played since. He was healthy enough to be activated from injured reserve for the Super Bowl, but the Chiefs will opt to feature a Pacheco-McKinnon tandem with the Super Bowl at stake.

Eagles inactives include punter Brett Kern.

Arryn Siposs handled punting duties through Week 14 and will return to his role after being sidelined with an ankle injury since Dec. 11.