Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid set to face former team in Eagles showdown

Andy Reid will be looking to win his second Super Bowl as head coach of the Chiefs when Kansas City takes on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. The matchup could be called a homecoming for Reid, who spent nearly a decade and a half leading the Philly faithful before landing in Kansas City. Here’s a look back at Andy Reid’s history with the Eagles before he and Patrick Mahomes face them in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Andy Reid’s History with the Eagles

Reid got his start as an NFL head coach with the Eagles in 1999 and went on to become the longest-tenured and winningest head coach in Philadelphia franchise history. Reid spent 14 seasons as the Eagles’ head coach (1999-2012) and won 140 games with the team (including playoffs). The Eagles reached the playoffs in nine of 14 seasons under Reid, winning six NFC East division titles in that time.

While Reid led the Eagles to the NFC Championship Game in four straight seasons from 2001 to 2004, the Eagles reached just one Super Bowl under Reid, losing against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX in the 2004 season.

Now in his 10th season as the Chiefs’ head coach, Reid has seen even more success in Kansas City. The Chiefs won a seventh-straight AFC West division title this season and will be playing in their third Super Bowl in four seasons. Reid got his first Super Bowl win as a head coach in the 2019 season when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Super Bowl LVII marks the first-ever playoff meeting between the Chiefs and Eagles. Reid, whose 21 career playoff wins are 2nd-most by a head coach in NFL history behind only Bill Belichick (31), has won all three of his regular season meetings against Philadelphia as the Chiefs’ head coach.

When : Sunday, February 12, 2023

Where : State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

TV Channel: FOX

