Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs, Bills open with best odds next NFL season
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Buffalo BillsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Kansas City ChiefsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Los Angeles RamsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Where do Patriots stand among AFC contenders in early 2023 SB odds? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
It hasn't been 12 hours since the Los Angeles Rams have been crowned Super Bowl champions and the focus has shifted to next football season.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills open as the two early favorites to win Super Bowl LVII, according to PointsBet.
The Chiefs are listed at the best odds to win at +650 while the Bills are right behind them +750.
Behind the two are the current Super Bowl champ Rams at +1100, with the highest odds out of any team in the NFC. They are now tasked with trying to accomplish something that hasn't been done since 2004 with the New England Patriots -- win back-to-back Super Bowls.
Despite making it all the way to the big game, the Cincinnati Bengals open at +1600, tied for the seventh-best odds with the Baltimore Ravens.
Looking at some of the other teams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have dropped out of the top 10 and sit at +2200 with Tom Brady retiring (for now). Brady's former team, the Patriots, are also at +2200.
While the future of both Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams in Green bay is in question, the Packers sit at +1400, the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl. Holding the same odds as the Packers is the San Francisco 49ers, who have a big question mark at quarterback going into next season.
The Detroit Lions and Houston Texans have the longest shot at the Lombardi Trophy with +15000 odds.
Here is a look at some of the odds to win the 2023 Super Bowl.
Kansas City Chiefs +650
Buffalo Bills +750
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1400
San Francisco 49ers +1400
Dallas Cowboys +1500
Baltimore Ravens +1600
Cincinnati Bengals +1600
Tennessee Titans +2000
Denver Broncos +2200
Los Angeles Chargers +2200
New England Patriots +2200
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2200
You can find the full list of odds here.
Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.