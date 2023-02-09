Super Bowl 2023: Betting on Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders to score yet again

With a few days left until Super Bowl Sunday, it's possible that you've already placed the wagers you're interested in and are just biding your time until the big game kicks off. Like an Italian grandmother, I'm here to plop two more servings on your plate. A pair of props that will have you saying, "Mama mia, that's a lot of value on Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders to score a touchdown on Sunday."

Running up the scores

Philadelphia has been unstoppable on the ground this season. Their 39 rushing touchdowns are the most ever by an NFL team. Hurts and Sanders own 28 of those scores and are individually priced at -110 at BetMGM to find the end zone in the championship game.

A $100 bettor would be up $460 wagering on each of them to score in the 17 contests Hurts and Sanders played together this year. Five games saw both of them score touchdowns, two tilts ended with neither player crossing paydirt, and 10 outings had bettors juicing out and kissing their sisters when just one of the two scored.

Sunday's matchup will be about as good as an Eagles running game that leads the NFL in rushing EPA and rushing success rate could ask for in a Super Bowl. Philly's offensive line ranks second in Run Block Win Rate and spent the NFC championship pushing the Niners' front seven around like they were high school kids. Kansas City's defense ranks dead last in Run Stop Win Rate and 16th in rushing EPA.

The Chiefs also rank 30th in red zone defense, allowing touchdowns on 65.6% of opponents' trips. Philadelphia scored on 68.6% of their visits inside the 20 this year, third-best in the league.

Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts have scored 28 of the Philadelphia Eagles' 39 rushing touchdowns this season. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference, ESPN, StatMuse, teamrankings.com, and rbsdm.com (garbage time removed).