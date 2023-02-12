Super Bowl 2023 betting, odds live blog: Follow Eagles vs. Chiefs with Yahoo Sportsbook

PHOENIX — This will likely be the most-bet Super Bowl ever. We can say that just about every year for the foreseeable future.

With more states adding legal betting and more fans downloading apps, sports betting is growing every year. This Super Bowl is being held in a state with legal sports betting for the first time.

The Super Bowl annually brings out every type of bettor, from the seasoned professional to those who bet on one game a year. Here's the guide to betting Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles:

What is the point spread for the Super Bowl?

The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites over the Chiefs at BetMGM. That number hasn't moved in more than a week. When the conference championship games finished, BetMGM very briefly had the Chiefs favored by 1.5 points, and it almost immediately moved to Eagles -1.5 as money came in on Philadelphia. Since the spread was released, most of the money has been on the Eagles. There is no shortage on picks for the Super Bowl on the internet, but here's an in-depth breakdown and pick at Yahoo Sportsbook.

What's the over/under for the Super Bowl?

The over/under is 50.5. There are -115 odds on the over, meaning you'd have to bet $115 to win $100 if you take over 50.5. The odds are usually -110. The under has hit in four straight Super Bowls. Most bets have been on the over, but there are reasons to look at betting the under.

What are some game props?

Game props are geared toward team-based stats or bets like "Will there be a safety in the game?" (The "yes" for the safety is +750.) There are practically endless game props, but our Yahoo Sportsbook team gave our favorite game prop bets as a starter.

How about player props?

Player props have become a huge part of the betting market. There are hundreds for Super Bowl LVII. For example, Patrick Mahomes' passing yardage total is 294.5, and it's 238.5 for Jalen Hurts. Travis Kelce and A.J. Brown got a lot of love in our favorite player prop bets.

What's the most popular prop bet?

First touchdown scorer has become a popular bet the past few years, and the most-bet prop of Super Bowl LVII is Travis Kelce to score the game's first TD. That's +650 odds. The second most-bet prop is Kelce to score anytime (-125 odds). We broke down which players scored the first touchdown most often for each team.

Who will win Super Bowl MVP?

Patrick Mahomes, unsurprisingly, is the favorite at +130. Jalen Hurts is second at +140. Next are Travis Kelce (+1100), A.J. Brown (+1400) and Miles Sanders (+2500). Everyone else has at least 30-to-1 odds. A long shot like Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Haason Reddick at 30-to-1 would cash a nice ticket.

What's the weirdest betting trend this season?

The fourth-most bet prop (heads at -105 is No. 3, after the Kelce TD props) is the Eagles to beat the Chiefs by the exact score of 37-34. That prop has odds at +8000. Why are so many people betting that seemingly random final score? A Twitter user shared a Pro Football Reference box score that said the game would end in that score. So it became a hot bet for the Super Bowl. You can't make that up.