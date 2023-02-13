Super Bowl 2023: Andy Reid addresses retirement report after Chiefs win over Eagles: 'I'm good with what I'm doing'

Will Sunday's Super Bowl be Andy Reid's last as an NFL head coach?

The option appears to be on the table.

Fox's Jay Glazer reported before the game that he asked Reid if he'll retire if the Chiefs win Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Glazer, Reid didn't rule it out.

"I'm not getting any younger," Glazer said Reid told him. "I still have a young quarterback. I have a decision I have to make after this game."

After Kansas City's 38-35 win over the Eagles, Reid addressed the report.

"I look in the mirror and I'm old," Reid said. "My heart though is young. I still enjoy doing what I'm doing. ...

"I'm good with what I'm doing right now."

Reid answered the question in the afterglow of a Super Bowl win. He didn't answer the question directly, but he sure didn't sound like he was retiring.

Sunday was Reid's fourth Super Bowl as a head coach and his third with the Chiefs. The win earned him his second ring. It would mark a fine walk-into-the-sunset moment for a 64-year-old man who's spent the last 24 years of his life grinding as an NFL coach and his previous 17 years as assistant on NFL and college sidelines.

On the other hand, he's coaching Patrick Mahomes in his prime. Walking away from a generational quarterback talent with the upside of being the best ever at his position is not a decision to take lightly. Reid will have plenty to contemplate if he truly is considering hanging it up.

Would Eric Bieniemy be the heir apparent?

If he does, what then for the Chiefs? The NFL's most coveted head coaching position would suddenly be up for grabs. Would Eric Bieniemy finally get his shot? The fifth-year coordinator has run Kansas City's offense since Mahomes took over as starter in 2018, a span that's included five trips to the AFC championship and now three to the Super Bowl.

Bieniemy's name has been floated as a head-coaching candidate for several offseasons without fruition. A chance to take over for Reid would make the wait worthwhile. But he certainly wouldn't be the only coach gunning for the position, nor the only candidate the Chiefs would consider.