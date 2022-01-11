Super Bowl 2022: What to know about the NFL's pinnacle event this year

When is the Super Bowl 2022? Where is it? What number are we on? Who are the BetMGM favorites? Answers to all that and more below ...

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVI will be played on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Where is the Super Bowl this year?

Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Although It will be the eighth Super Bowl held in the Greater Los Angeles area, it will be the first in Inglewood.

Who played in the Super Bowl last year?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Kansas City Chiefs. It was the Buccaneers' second Super Bowl appearance and the Chiefs' fourth Super Bowl appearance.

Who won the Super Bowl last year?

The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla.

How to watch the Super Bowl for free?

You can stream it live on the Yahoo Sports app! Super Bowl LVI will be televised by NBC, which was originally scheduled to broadcast the 2021 Super Bowl, with CBS having the rights to the 2022 Super Bowl. But the two broadcast networks opted to swap the game rights so that NBC could have both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in 2022.

Who is favored to win the Super Bowl in 2022?

According to BetMGM, the Green Bay Packers (+400) are the current favorites to win Super Bowl LVI, followed by the Chiefs (+500); Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (+750); Los Angeles Rams (+1000); and Dallas Cowboys (+1200).

What time is Super Bowl kickoff in 2022?

Kickoff will take place at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Super Bowl 2022, which is 56 (or LVI) numberically, will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Feb. 13. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

What number Super Bowl is this?

This is the 56th Super Bowl, or LVI in Roman numerals.

Who's playing in the Super Bowl this year?

Super Bowl LVI will match the champions of the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC). The AFC and NFC championship games will happen on Jan. 30, 2022.

According to BetMGM, the NFC champion (-120) is currently favored over the AFC champion (+100).

How many people watch the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LV in 2021 was watched by 96.4 million total viewers, which includes both TV and online ratings combined. Although online numbers were the strongest in history, TV viewership was reportedly down 9 percent from Super Bowl LIV in 2020 and registered the lowest TV ratings since 2006 (Steelers over Seahawks).

The highest-rated Super Bowl ever was a 49.1 mark for 49ers-Bengals (XVI) in 1982. The viewership record was set in 2015 for Super Bowl XLIX (Patriots-Seahawks) in 2015, with 114.4 million viewers.

What teams have never won a Super Bowl?

Twelve NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl — the Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans.

What channel is the Super Bowl on this year?

The game will be broadcast on NBC.

What time is Super Bowl halftime show?

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform at Super Bowl LVI, roughly between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET.