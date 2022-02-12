Super Bowl 2022 uniforms: What color jerseys are the Rams, Bengals wearing on Sunday? Why is white important at home?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NBC Sports Staff
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Super Bowl 2022 kicks off on Sunday and the jersey color that each team wears has more significance than you might think. Keep reading to see why white uniforms have recently had good luck for winning teams in the Super Bowl. Plus, don’t forget to watch the Big Game live on Peacock and NBC at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday.

RELATED: How to watch Super Bowl 2022: TV, live stream, Peacock info

When Matthew Stafford and the Rams take the field at Super Bowl LVI in their home stadium, they’ll technically be playing as the “road team.” Los Angeles will wear white jerseys, gold pants and blue socks. The Cincinnati Bengals – the designated home team by virtue of being the AFC representative – opted to wear black jerseys, white pants with white stripes and orange socks.

Over the course of the first 55 Super Bowls, the team wearing white jerseys is 35-20 (.64%), including 14-3 in the last 17 Super Bowls. That streak started during the 2004 season, when Tom Brady’s Patriots defeated Andy Reid’s Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. Brady is now 5-1 when wearing white jerseys after winning the Super Bowl last year, versus 2-2 when wearing blue.

READ MORE: How many NFL teams have played a Super Bowl at home?

Past Super Bowl uniforms worn by winning teams

SUPER BOWL

WINNING TEAM

JERSEY COLOR

2004 – XXXIX

PATRIOTS

WHITE

2005 – XL

STEELERS

WHITE

2006 – XLI

COLTS

WHITE

2007 – XLII

GIANTS

WHITE

2008 – XLIII

STEELERS

WHITE

2009 – XLIV

SAINTS

WHITE

2010 – XLV

PACKERS

GREEN

2011 – XLVI

GIANTS

WHITE

2012 – XLVII

RAVENS

WHITE

2013 – XLVIII

SEAHAWKS

WHITE

2014 – XLIX

PATRIOTS

WHITE

2015 – 50

BRONCOS

WHITE

2016 – LI

PATRIOTS

WHITE

2017 – LII

EAGLES

GREEN

2018 – LIII

PATRIOTS

WHITE

2019 – LIV

CHIEFS

RED

2019 – LV

BUCCANEERS

WHITE

How to Watch Super Bowl LVI

  • When: Sunday, February 13, 2022

  • Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

  • Where: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

  • TV Channel: NBC

  • Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock, NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com

Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for Super Bowl news, updates, scores and more!

Read more NFL

Who is going to Super Bowl 2022? Teams playing on Sunday, kickoff time, NFL... Where is the 2022 Super Bowl? Location, stadium, city, date, kickoff time,... Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2022? Performer this year,...

Super Bowl 2022 uniforms: What color jerseys are the Rams, Bengals wearing on Sunday? Why is white important at home? originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories