Super Bowl 2022 uniforms: What color jerseys are the Rams, Bengals wearing on Sunday? Why is white important at home?
Super Bowl 2022 kicks off on Sunday and the jersey color that each team wears has more significance than you might think. Keep reading to see why white uniforms have recently had good luck for winning teams in the Super Bowl. Plus, don’t forget to watch the Big Game live on Peacock and NBC at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday.
When Matthew Stafford and the Rams take the field at Super Bowl LVI in their home stadium, they’ll technically be playing as the “road team.” Los Angeles will wear white jerseys, gold pants and blue socks. The Cincinnati Bengals – the designated home team by virtue of being the AFC representative – opted to wear black jerseys, white pants with white stripes and orange socks.
Over the course of the first 55 Super Bowls, the team wearing white jerseys is 35-20 (.64%), including 14-3 in the last 17 Super Bowls. That streak started during the 2004 season, when Tom Brady’s Patriots defeated Andy Reid’s Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. Brady is now 5-1 when wearing white jerseys after winning the Super Bowl last year, versus 2-2 when wearing blue.
Past Super Bowl uniforms worn by winning teams
SUPER BOWL
WINNING TEAM
JERSEY COLOR
2004 – XXXIX
PATRIOTS
WHITE
2005 – XL
WHITE
2006 – XLI
COLTS
WHITE
2007 – XLII
GIANTS
WHITE
2008 – XLIII
STEELERS
WHITE
2009 – XLIV
SAINTS
WHITE
2010 – XLV
PACKERS
GREEN
2011 – XLVI
GIANTS
WHITE
2012 – XLVII
RAVENS
WHITE
2013 – XLVIII
WHITE
2014 – XLIX
PATRIOTS
WHITE
2015 – 50
BRONCOS
WHITE
2016 – LI
PATRIOTS
WHITE
2017 – LII
EAGLES
GREEN
2018 – LIII
PATRIOTS
WHITE
2019 – LIV
CHIEFS
RED
2019 – LV
BUCCANEERS
WHITE
How to Watch Super Bowl LVI
When: Sunday, February 13, 2022
Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)
Where: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California
Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock, NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com
Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for Super Bowl news, updates, scores and more!
