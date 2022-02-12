Super Bowl 2022 uniforms: What color jerseys are the Rams, Bengals wearing on Sunday? Why is white important at home?

Super Bowl 2022 kicks off on Sunday and the jersey color that each team wears has more significance than you might think. Keep reading to see why white uniforms have recently had good luck for winning teams in the Super Bowl. Plus, don’t forget to watch the Big Game live on Peacock and NBC at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday.

RELATED: How to watch Super Bowl 2022: TV, live stream, Peacock info

When Matthew Stafford and the Rams take the field at Super Bowl LVI in their home stadium, they’ll technically be playing as the “road team.” Los Angeles will wear white jerseys, gold pants and blue socks. The Cincinnati Bengals – the designated home team by virtue of being the AFC representative – opted to wear black jerseys, white pants with white stripes and orange socks.

Over the course of the first 55 Super Bowls, the team wearing white jerseys is 35-20 (.64%), including 14-3 in the last 17 Super Bowls. That streak started during the 2004 season, when Tom Brady’s Patriots defeated Andy Reid’s Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. Brady is now 5-1 when wearing white jerseys after winning the Super Bowl last year, versus 2-2 when wearing blue.

Story continues

READ MORE: How many NFL teams have played a Super Bowl at home?

Past Super Bowl uniforms worn by winning teams

SUPER BOWL WINNING TEAM JERSEY COLOR 2004 – XXXIX PATRIOTS WHITE 2005 – XL STEELERS WHITE 2006 – XLI COLTS WHITE 2007 – XLII GIANTS WHITE 2008 – XLIII STEELERS WHITE 2009 – XLIV SAINTS WHITE 2010 – XLV PACKERS GREEN 2011 – XLVI GIANTS WHITE 2012 – XLVII RAVENS WHITE 2013 – XLVIII SEAHAWKS WHITE 2014 – XLIX PATRIOTS WHITE 2015 – 50 BRONCOS WHITE 2016 – LI PATRIOTS WHITE 2017 – LII EAGLES GREEN 2018 – LIII PATRIOTS WHITE 2019 – LIV CHIEFS RED 2019 – LV BUCCANEERS WHITE

When : Sunday, February 13, 2022

Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

Where : SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock, NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com

Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for Super Bowl news, updates, scores and more!

Read more NFL

Who is going to Super Bowl 2022? Teams playing on Sunday, kickoff time, NFL... Where is the 2022 Super Bowl? Location, stadium, city, date, kickoff time,... Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2022? Performer this year,...

Super Bowl 2022 uniforms: What color jerseys are the Rams, Bengals wearing on Sunday? Why is white important at home? originally appeared on NBCSports.com