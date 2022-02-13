Super Bowl 2022 score, live updates: Bengals-Rams analysis, play-by-play, highlights of NFL title game

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face off in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Playing in their home stadium, the Rams are looking to win their first Super Bowl title in 22 years, when the team was located in St. Louis. This is the team's second Super Bowl appearance in the past four seasons, losing to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 905 yards and six touchdowns in the Rams' three playoff games this year.

Led by second-year quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals are in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988. Cincinnati beat the top-seeded Tennessee Titans in the divisional round and then topped the Kansas City Chiefs in a thrilling overtime win to take the AFC championship.

The calm before the storm at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off in Super Bowl 56.

Concession prices at SoFi Stadium are super-sized as well

A 25-ounce can of Michelob Ultra is usually a pretty cheap beer to buy from a grocery retailer, costing $3 at Vons and $2.79 at Instacart.

But this is the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, where the same brand of beer costs $17 for the same-size can at Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Other items at the concession stands on Super Bowl Sunday came with similar sticker shock:

►$12 for a jumbo hot dog

►$7 for a 20-ounce fountain soda

►And $55 for a small Los Angeles Rams T-shirt

SoFi Stadium had the most expensive hot dogs and beer in the NFL in 2021, according to Team Marketing Report’s NFL Fan Cost Index for 2021.

-- Brent Schotenboer

Super Bowl 56 uniforms: Bengals wearing black, Rams in white

As the home team in Super Bowl 56 – despite playing at the Rams' home, Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium – the Cincinnati Bengals are wearing their black jersey, white pants with orange stripes. And orange socks.

The black jersey is part of the Bengals' standard uniform when they play at Paul Brown Stadium. They've worn it with white pants and black pants.

The Rams are wearing their white jerseys with blue numerals. And yellow pants.

Super Bowl squares are a standard pregame ritual

With football's biggest day of the year comes parties, fandom, betting, and – of course – Super Bowl squares.

If you're looking for a refresher on how to play this fun and easy party game, check out our primer on how to set up your own game. We also have some insight into exactly which squares provide the best odds to pay out. (Hint: avoid the 2s and 5s if possible!.)

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. no longer the villain

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

LOS ANGELES – As Odell Beckham Jr. takes aim at his first championship ring, it's jarring to think he's no better than the third-best wide receiver playing in Super Bowl 56 – at least based on how the 2021 season unfolded.

Yet the likes of Los Angeles Rams Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp and Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja'Marr Chase are a long way from approaching the still-dynamic legacy OBJ has somehow crafted in just eight NFL seasons.

It was apparent this week that there's a real peace about Beckham, 29, who projected striking self-awareness while also appearing fully cognizant of his lofty place in the league's pantheon.

"Knowing that responsibility that I carry to set a standard, to know that some of them look up to me, is the reason why I feel like I'm how I am now instead of the 23-year-old me," Beckham says. "You've got to go through things to grow through things."

-- Nate Davis

Joe Burrow unleashes his inner tiger en route to stadium

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was looking sharp as he boarded the bus with his team ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl 56 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, wearing a tiger-striped, gray-and-black suit with a black hat.

NFL Network co-host Rich Eisen compared Burrow's pregame hat to that of Walter White's alter ego from "Breaking Bad."

The Bengals also shared video of Burrow's locker as they arrived at SoFi Stadium.

-- Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer

