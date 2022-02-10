Super Bowl 2022 odds, point spread, money line, over/under for Bengals vs. Rams

From 32 teams to two, football's biggest game of the season is finally here.

The Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10- 7) go head to head Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, to compete for the coveted Lombardi Trophy.

This will be the Rams' fifth Super Bowl appearance, and they are hoping to claim their second title in franchise history.

The Bengals are one of the 12 NFL franchises that have never won a Super Bowl and the last time they came this far was in 1988.

Whether your money is on Joe Burrow and the Bengals or Matthew Stafford and the Rams, the game is poised to be one for the league history books.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Super Bowl odds, according to Tipico Sportsbook:

Who is favored to win in Super Bowl LVI?

The Los Angeles Rams are favored to win by 4.5 points.

What is the over/under in Super Bowl LVI?

The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

What is the money line for the Los Angeles Rams?

The money line for the Rams is -210.

What is the money line for the Cincinnati Bengals?

The money line for the Bengals is +175.

