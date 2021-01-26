Super Bowl 2022 odds: BetMGM releases odds for Super Bowl LVI, and favorite is obvious

The question isn’t who is favored to win Super Bowl LVI, which will be played in 2022.

It’s how many consecutive seasons going forward the Kansas City Chiefs will be the preseason favorite.

There should be no surprise that the Chiefs are favored in BetMGM’s opening odds for next season’s Super Bowl. Considering the Chiefs are also favored to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in less than two weeks in Super Bowl LV, the betting market is bullish on the Chiefs making some history.

No NFL team has ever won three Super Bowls in a row.

Opening odds for Super Bowl LVI

There will be many, many changes in the odds before next season kicks off. There could be unprecedented quarterback movement in the trade and free agent market. If a move happens like Deshaun Watson landing with the Miami Dolphins, there will be some changes.

That also means there could be value in the opening line. The Buccaneers were 60-to-1 to win Super Bowl LV when the lines were released early last year, then dipped to 16-to-1 when Tom Brady signed.

Here are the opening lines for Super Bowl LVI. Bookmark these, because some will look quite funny a year from now, or even just a few months from now:

Chiefs +600

Packers +900

Ravens +1200

Bills +1200

Buccaneers +1200

49ers +1400

Saints +1800

Seahawks +1800

Rams +2000

Browns +2500

Cowboys +2500

Colts +2500

Dolphins +2500

Titans +2500

Chargers +3000

Vikings +3000

Patriots +3000

Steelers +3000

Cardinals +4000

Bears +5000

Raiders +5000

Eagles +5000

Falcons +6600

Panthers +6600

Broncos +6600

Giants +6600

Washington +6600

Bengals +8000

Lions +8000

Texans +8000

Jets +8000

Jaguars +10000

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his team are favored to win next season's Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

What teams could make a Buccaneers-like jump?

The Buccaneers were a solid team a year ago that needed a quarterback who wouldn’t turn the ball over multiple times per game. Brady calmed down the offense and had a very good season at age 43.

A team like the Indianapolis Colts could be an instant contender if they land one of the top quarterbacks on the market, like Matthew Stafford. The same could be said for a team like the Chicago Bears or Denver Broncos. The Dolphins have a lot of pieces in place but need to settle on a quarterback, whether it’s Tua Tagovailoa or perhaps Watson if he’s truly available in a trade.

Some other teams could see their odds get much worse. If Aaron Rodgers isn’t with the Packers, Ben Roethlisberger retires or the Colts can’t land a good option to play quarterback, their odds will change dramatically.

For fans of 30 teams, the release of the Super Bowl LVI odds mostly means one thing: A new season isn’t too far away, even if this one isn’t over yet.

