Super Bowl 2022 inactives: Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah set to play despite knee injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – No surprise scratches for Super Bowl 56.

The most prominent injury situation prior to kickoff was resolved Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah – he was listed as questionable after suffering an MCL sprain in the AFC championship game at Kansas City – is officially active.

Uzomah had a career-best regular season, finishing with 49 receptions for 493 yards and five touchdowns. He's also one of Cincinnati's locker room leaders.

After sitting out Wednesday's practice, Uzomah was limited Thursday but fully participated Friday.

He made a show of shedding his knee brace at the Bengals' pep rally in Cincinnati on Monday, when he contended: "I’m not missing the biggest game of my life. Right? Like, I’m not missing it."

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah speaks during the Super Bowl Opening Night fan rally at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams didn't list anyone on their injury report this week. Prior to the game, they brought back running back Darrell Henderson – he suffered a sprained MCL in Week 16 – and starting nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (pectoral) from injured reserve. Tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) and offensive lineman Joseph Noteboom (chest) landed on IR in corresponding roster moves.

Bengals Super Bowl inactives

DT Mike Daniels, CB Vernon Hargreaves, WR Trenton Irwin, OL Fred Johnson, DE Wyatt Ray, DT Tyler Shelvin and RB Trayveon Williams.

Rams Super Bowl inactives

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr., DL Bobby Brown III, DB Blake Countess, RB Jake Funk, OLB Chris Garrett, OLB Terrell Lewis and QB Bryce Perkins.

