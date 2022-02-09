Super Bowl 2022: Who Deebo Samuel predicts wins Rams vs. Bengals

Why Deebo is 'rocking with' the Rams in the Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Super Bowl LVI is just days away and football fans have picked their sides.

Will it be the overall No. 1 pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals or will it be 13-year NFL veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams?

49ers’ Deebo Samuel joined ESPN’s First Take on Wednesday to reveal which team he will be rooting for on Sunday.

But before giving a definite answer, the 26-year-old wideout had to provide some context first.

“In my honest opinion, it’s going to be, if you look back at the Bengals playing the Titans, [the Titans] sacked [Burrow] nine times,” Samuel said. “And they don’t have no Aaron Donald, no Von Miller, no Leonard Floyd, and those guys up front is a monster. If you could prevent them from getting back there almost every play, which is hard, they got a chance. But if not, it’s going to be a very, very long game.”

But that wasn’t good enough for Stephen A. Smith, who needed a solid pick from Deebo.

“I’m going to rock with the Rams,” Samuel said. "I’m rockin’ with the Rams on this one.”

This might come as a shock to many, given the Rams ended the 49ers’ season after a comeback win in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 30.

But Deebo is sticking with the California team and just hopes it will be a good game.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast