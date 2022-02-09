Super Bowl 2022 cheat sheet: A guide to everything you need to know about Rams vs. Bengals

Super Bowl LVI kicks off on Sunday, February 13 and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about this year’s game. Coverage of the 2022 Super Bowl starts at 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and can be streamed live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Keep reading to see the full TV schedule as well as who’s performing the NFL halftime show, national anthem and more. Plus, learn more about the teams playing in Super Bowl LVI: the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

How to watch Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI will air live on NBC and Peacock this Sunday, February 13. Coverage will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Teams : Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Location : SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Kickoff time : 6:00 p.m. ET

TV channel : NBC

Live stream: Watch live on Peacock, NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com

Super Bowl 2022 TV schedule

NBC Sports’ “Super Gold Sunday” schedule on Sunday, February 13 will feature live coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LVI on NBC and Peacock:

8:00 a.m. ET 2022 Winter Olympics 12:00 p.m. ET Road to the Super Bowl 1:00 p.m. ET Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show 6:00 p.m. ET Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals 10:45 p.m. ET 2022 Winter Olympics Primetime Show 12:00 a.m. ET Late Local News (NBC only) 12:30 a.m. ET 2022 Winter Olympics Prime Plus Show

Who is singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI?

This year’s national anthem will be performed by Grammy-nominated singer Mickey Guyton ahead of kickoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. Guyton earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album of the Year with her debut album Remember Her Name. The national anthem will be preceded by a performance of “America the Beautiful” by six-time Grammy-nominated artist Jhené Aiko. Actress Sandra Mae Frank will perform the national anthem and “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show this year?

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will all headline the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. The five artists have a combined 22 number one Billboard albums and 44 Grammy Awards.

What to know about the Cincinnati Bengals

In just two years, the Cincinnati Bengals went from the worst team in the NFL to playing in Super Bowl LVI. After making the playoffs for five straight seasons from 2011-2015, the Bengals went five seasons without a playoff berth. In that time, Zac Taylor was brought in as head coach and Joe Burrow was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This season, the Bengals entered the postseason as the No. 4 seed after winning the AFC North with a 10-7 record. From there, they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, the Tennessee Titans and finally Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, bringing them to Super Bowl LVI to play against the Los Angeles Rams. Cincinnati now has the chance to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Plus, Joe Burrow has a chance to add a Super Bowl win to a list of his accomplishments including an NCAA Championship and Heisman Award.

Bengals coach, key players

Head coach: Zac Taylor

Quarterback: Joe Burrow

Wide receiver: Ja’Marr Chase

Running back: Joe Mixon

Cornerback: Eli Apple

Linebacker: Logan Wilson

What to know about the Los Angeles Rams

The Rams most recently played in Super Bowl LIII in the 2018 NFL season where they lost to the New England Patriots with Jared Goff at quarterback. This past offseason, Los Angeles traded Goff to the Detroit Lions for QB Matthew Stafford. In addition, the team signed Odell Beckham Jr. and acquired Von Miller from the Denver Broncos. Running back Cam Akers made a stunning return after tearing his achilles in July, adding talent to a roster that already features the likes of Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Cooper Kupp.

After finishing the regular season with a 12-5 record, the Rams opened up their NFL Playoffs run with a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals. They then won a thriller against the Tampa Buccaneers and defeated the San Francisco 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVI. Los Angeles now has the chance to win a Super Bowl at their home stadium, something the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did for the first time in NFL history last year.

Rams coach, key players

Head coach: Sean McVay

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford

Wide receiver: Cooper Kupp

Running back: Sony Michel

Defensive tackle: Aaron Donald

Cornerback: Jalen Ramsey

How to get ready for Super Gold Sunday this year

Super Bowl history, records and more

