Super Bowl 2021: Krafts shout out Tom Brady in letter to healthcare heroes

Kraft family shouts out Brady in letter to healthcare heroes originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and president Jonathan Kraft made a pretty great gesture Sunday by flying 76 New England healthcare workers to Tampa to attend Super Bowl 55.

And while the Patriots aren't playing in this year's game, the Krafts' guests still will have a rooting interest -- because former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (and tight end Rob Gronkowski) are leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In their letter thanking the 76 healthcare workers Sunday, the Krafts worked in a brief line honoring their ex-quarterback, even if they didn't mention Brady by name.

“You have served with bravery, dedication and tireless commitment, putting your own health and well-being at risk for the sake of others. That is the mark of a true patriot and, as today is Super Bowl Sunday, a superhero.” - from Robert and Jonathan Kraft’s personalized letter https://t.co/tmYsEwTF0z pic.twitter.com/Af4DNKADCu — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 7, 2021

"While we wish the Patriots were competing today, it should be an exciting matchup between two great teams, including the Greatest of All Time who happens to be the quarterback we all know and love," the Krafts write in the letter.

Brady and the Patriots didn't have the smoothest separation in 2020 free agency, but Robert Kraft has been consistent in supporting the 43-year-old QB in Tampa. The Patriots owner reached out to congratulate Brady after the Bucs won the NFC Championship Game and said in a recent interview he'll be rooting for Brady to win his seventh Super Bowl title.

Most Patriots fans probably share Kraft's sentiments. Brady delivered more memorable moments over two decades in New England than fans of other teams experience in a lifetime, so even if things got contentious over the final couple years, the majority of local fans still want to see him succeed Sunday night -- especially against the AFC rival Chiefs.

The deserving group of healthcare heroes will be treated to a terrific matchup, as Brady's Bucs look to prevent Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs from becoming the first team to repeat as champions since the Patriots in 2003 and 2004.