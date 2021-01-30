Super Bowl 2021 injury report: Antonio Brown, Jordan Whitehead, Antoine Winfield Jr. and more

(Getty)

Star wideout Antonio Brown has been listed as a doubt ahead of next Sunday’s Super Bowl LV.

Brown, who registered 483 yards and four touchdowns, has been battling a knee injury for a while and he joins safety Jordan Whitehead on Friday’s injury report.

Whitehead put in a big performance during the NFC Championship Game win over the Green Bay Packers, forcing a pair of fumbles with the second leading to a touchdown at the start of the second half, and Bruce Arians will hope he can recover to impact the big game next week.

The safety got knocked out of the game after the second fumble, suffering a labral tear as he hit Packers running back Aaron Jones.

As well as Brown and Whitehead, the Bucs also have concerns over rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. – who sat out of the 31-26 win over Green Bay – and Lavonte David, who are both listed as questionable after the duo missed practice due to physical issues.

The Super Bowl isn’t until next Sunday and so the extra recovery time is good news for the Bucs, who would certainly prefer to have a full complement of players available as they prepare to face the defending champions.

Tampa Bay’s opponents, the Kansas City Chiefs, are certainly banged up as well. Two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Eric Fisher – who was the first pick of the 2013 draft – will miss the Super Bowl after tearing his Achilles in the AFC Championship win over the Buffalo Bills.

Rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. will also miss out on an appearance in the big game after undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus this week, while running back Le’Veon Bell and receiver Sammy Watkins missed Friday’s practice.

Bell is expected to be fully fit after recovering from a knee injury, while Watkins is hoping to shake off a calf problem.

With Covid-19 a constant threat, both teams need to be on alert to any problems as any player that tests positive will miss Super Bowl LV which kicks off at 11:30pm on Sunday.

