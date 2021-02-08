Super Bowl 2021: Bears question Chiefs penalities on Twitter

Reuters

Brooks Koepka used a chip-in eagle at No. 17 on Sunday to rally from five shots back at the start of the final round and win his second career Waste Management Phoenix Open title at Scottsdale, Ariz. Koepka shot a 6-under-par 65 to finish at 19-under 265 and win by one shot over Xander Schauffele and South Korea's Kyoung-Hoon Lee. Koepka, a four-time major winner who last won on the PGA Tour in 2019, chipped in from 29 yards away on the front-right of the green at 17 to vault him out of a tie atop the leaderboard with Mexico's Carlos Ortiz and into sole possession of the top spot at 19 under.