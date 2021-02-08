Super Bowl 2021: Bears question Chiefs penalities on Twitter
Bears react to all the flags against Chiefs
One half into Super Bowl LV, and unfortunately one of the biggest storylines has been how many penalties have been called, seemingly all in the favor of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It started with a soft defensive holding that wiped away a Tyrann Mathieu interception, then snowballed with critical offsides and pass interference calls. The flags got to be some impactful, that many Bears players took to social media to voice their opinions as well.
Curious to see how KC adjust, all around. It was a lot of yellow on that field in the first half. Gotta let them play a lil more
— Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) February 8, 2021
Refs helping Bucs , but the definitely look like they want it more , especially their defense compared to KC’soffense .
— Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) February 8, 2021
The Pass Interference Bowl
— Brent Urban (@urbanlegend96) February 8, 2021
I’m all for the O but two terrible PI calls .
— Darnell Mooney (@Darnell_M1) February 8, 2021
These PI calls are terrible. Changing the whole game
— Anthony Miller (@AnthonyMiller_3) February 8, 2021
