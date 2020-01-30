Super Bowl 2020: Who are youngest coaches to ever win a Super Bowl?

With Super Bowl LIV featuring some of the NFL’s youngest talents, the clash between coaches is also one to watch. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has already had a successful career full of outstanding accomplishments, but his 20-year tenure could come full circle with the ultimate prize if Patrick Mahomes and his team can manage a victory against the Niners. On the other side, Kyle Shanahan could win his first-ever championship in just his fourth season as head coach, making him the third-youngest to ever win a Super Bowl at 40 years old.

Last year also presented an interesting narrative between coaches. Bill Belichick was going for his sixth win with the Patriots, while Sean McVay became the youngest ever to coach a Super Bowl at just 32.

With history again on the line and youth again playing a role in this year’s championship, here are some of the youngest coaches to ever win a title.

Who is currently the youngest NFL coach to win a Super Bowl?

Given McVay didn’t win with the Los Angeles Rams last season, Mike Tomlin currently holds the record for the youngest to win at 36 years old. In 2006, the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach helped the team recover from a rough 7-5 start and finish 11-5 down the stretch to make it to the playoffs. With Ben Roethlisberger and Willie Parker in their primes, Tomlin was able to transform the offense and defense and led the Steelers to Super Bowl XL.

With an impressive 21-10 victory in which Roethlisberger and Parker shined in their own rights, Tomlin became the youngest coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl title as he led Pittsburgh to its first championship since 1979.

Which coach previously held the record?

Prior to Tomlin, current Los Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden was the youngest to win a championship, aged 39 and five months old. Gruden had previously been the coach of the Raiders and had helped rebuild the franchise. However, a strange scenario unfolded halfway through the 2003 season, and a trade sent him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Oakland still fared well without Gruden, Tampa Bay was able to make great strides, setting up one of the Super Bowl’s most memorable story lines when Gruden’s Buccaneers and Raiders clashed in Super Bowl XXXVII.

After a slow first quarter, Tampa Bay was able to dominate for the remainder of the game after posting a 20-3 at the half. The defense and safety Dexter Johnson shined over the course of the game, forcing Raiders quarterback John Gannon to throw five interceptions. Coming out on top with a 48-21 victory, Tampa Bay won its first ever title, and Gruden became the youngest to win a Super Bowl.

When is the Super Bowl and how can I watch it?

Super Bowl LIV will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 2. Pregame coverage begins at 1 p.m. on FOX.

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

TV Channel: FOX

TV Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Chris Myers and Mike Pereira

And how can I make my Super Bowl party stand out?

First thing first, your snack game needs to be strong. Luckily, we’ve got you covered and have a huge list of Super Bowl snack ideas, party food and more. If you want to get in on sports betting as well in a casual, fun way, you and your friends can compete with Super Bowl Squares. We have you covered with how it works, the format and a free, printable template. And lastly, you if want a sneak peek at the Super Bowl commercials, click here.

