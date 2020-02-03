Super Bowl: Social media loved the Shakira and JLo halftime show

Liz Roscher
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira slayed their halftime show performance. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
The Super Bowl halftime show usually inspires a lot of reactions. Sometimes it’s the performers, sometimes it’s the performance. This year everyone loved the choice of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to perform in Miami, and the performance was full of energy, sequins, costume changes and butt wiggles.

There was also a little bit of lip syncing from Shakira, who danced and played guitar before JLo came on.

Shakira’s hips were very, very busy during the halftime show.

Reggaeton singer Bad Bunny performed with Shakira, and his outfit on stage looked like it was right out of a movie ... but that movie was “The Wizard of Oz.”

Alex Rodriguez, JLo’s fiance, is known for gawking and taking pictures of his future wife when she performs. Unfortunately we didn’t see him on the broadcast, but Twitter was there to help us imagine what he’d look like in real time.

When A-Rod did post his live reaction shots, they were exactly as dorky and goofy as you knew they would be.

Near the end of the show, JLo donned a fuzzy Puerto Rico flag to show off her heritage. Not everyone realized where it was from, though.

The show was great on its own, but when you compare it to the last few halftime shows ... well, there’s no contest.

It was missing one thing, though.

Shakira and JLo finished the show with twin butt wiggles, which left everyone wondering just how old they were.

For the record, JLo is 50 and Shakira is 43.

Former Florida governor Jeb Bush was more than a fan of the show.

But Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks had the best tweet.

You speak for us all, Giannis.

