Super Bowl: Social media loved the Shakira and JLo halftime show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira slayed their halftime show performance. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Super Bowl halftime show usually inspires a lot of reactions. Sometimes it’s the performers, sometimes it’s the performance. This year everyone loved the choice of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to perform in Miami, and the performance was full of energy, sequins, costume changes and butt wiggles.

There was also a little bit of lip syncing from Shakira, who danced and played guitar before JLo came on.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The hips aren’t lying but the lips sure are. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) February 3, 2020

Shakira’s hips were very, very busy during the halftime show.

Who did it better? pic.twitter.com/8TUSmCi1DX — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 3, 2020

Reggaeton singer Bad Bunny performed with Shakira, and his outfit on stage looked like it was right out of a movie ... but that movie was “The Wizard of Oz.”

Alex Rodriguez, JLo’s fiance, is known for gawking and taking pictures of his future wife when she performs. Unfortunately we didn’t see him on the broadcast, but Twitter was there to help us imagine what he’d look like in real time.

Live shot of A-Rod during the halftime show: pic.twitter.com/WMNgxcJShI — Jared Freid (@jtrain56) February 3, 2020

When A-Rod did post his live reaction shots, they were exactly as dorky and goofy as you knew they would be.

Story continues

AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!



I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️ @JLo pic.twitter.com/bD07MLcKYx — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 3, 2020

Near the end of the show, JLo donned a fuzzy Puerto Rico flag to show off her heritage. Not everyone realized where it was from, though.

The show was great on its own, but when you compare it to the last few halftime shows ... well, there’s no contest.

The Maroon 5/Travis Scott/Big Boi halftime show vs the Shakira/J-Lo halftime show#PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/WfstoFnErj — Christian Alexander (@c_alexander_21) February 3, 2020

me after watching j lo and shakira during that #PepsiHalftime show pic.twitter.com/9bXoeG9K0V — sy (@suyee_) February 3, 2020

It was missing one thing, though.

Pitbull after being left out of the halftime show in Miami @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/F2wm3PC8KC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2020

Shakira and JLo finished the show with twin butt wiggles, which left everyone wondering just how old they were.

For the record, JLo is 50 and Shakira is 43.

shakira and j-lo, thats it thats the tweet #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/RV5DV8cmGf — raven (@yourstruIyraven) February 3, 2020

Former Florida governor Jeb Bush was more than a fan of the show.

Best Super Bowl half time show ever. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) February 3, 2020

But Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks had the best tweet.

Halftime show almost got me in trouble😂 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 3, 2020

You speak for us all, Giannis.

More from Yahoo Sports: