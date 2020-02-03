Super Bowl: Social media loved the Shakira and JLo halftime show
The Super Bowl halftime show usually inspires a lot of reactions. Sometimes it’s the performers, sometimes it’s the performance. This year everyone loved the choice of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to perform in Miami, and the performance was full of energy, sequins, costume changes and butt wiggles.
There was also a little bit of lip syncing from Shakira, who danced and played guitar before JLo came on.
The hips aren’t lying but the lips sure are.
— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) February 3, 2020
Shakira’s hips were very, very busy during the halftime show.
Who did it better? pic.twitter.com/8TUSmCi1DX
— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 3, 2020
Reggaeton singer Bad Bunny performed with Shakira, and his outfit on stage looked like it was right out of a movie ... but that movie was “The Wizard of Oz.”
— nick (@nick_pants) February 3, 2020
Alex Rodriguez, JLo’s fiance, is known for gawking and taking pictures of his future wife when she performs. Unfortunately we didn’t see him on the broadcast, but Twitter was there to help us imagine what he’d look like in real time.
Live shot of A-Rod during the halftime show: pic.twitter.com/WMNgxcJShI
— Jared Freid (@jtrain56) February 3, 2020
— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 3, 2020
When A-Rod did post his live reaction shots, they were exactly as dorky and goofy as you knew they would be.
AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!
I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️ @JLo pic.twitter.com/bD07MLcKYx
— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 3, 2020
Near the end of the show, JLo donned a fuzzy Puerto Rico flag to show off her heritage. Not everyone realized where it was from, though.
lmao pic.twitter.com/2pWoK2Lill
— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 3, 2020
The show was great on its own, but when you compare it to the last few halftime shows ... well, there’s no contest.
The Maroon 5/Travis Scott/Big Boi halftime show vs the Shakira/J-Lo halftime show#PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/WfstoFnErj
— Christian Alexander (@c_alexander_21) February 3, 2020
me after watching j lo and shakira during that #PepsiHalftime show pic.twitter.com/9bXoeG9K0V
— sy (@suyee_) February 3, 2020
It was missing one thing, though.
Pitbull after being left out of the halftime show in Miami @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/F2wm3PC8KC
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2020
Shakira and JLo finished the show with twin butt wiggles, which left everyone wondering just how old they were.
Yes, we’re all wondering the same thing. #SuperBowl #SuperBowlHalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/qDFQ5Hc6ms
— Charlie Scudder (@cscudder) February 3, 2020
For the record, JLo is 50 and Shakira is 43.
shakira and j-lo, thats it thats the tweet #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/RV5DV8cmGf
— raven (@yourstruIyraven) February 3, 2020
— Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) February 3, 2020
Former Florida governor Jeb Bush was more than a fan of the show.
Best Super Bowl half time show ever.
— Jeb Bush (@JebBush) February 3, 2020
But Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks had the best tweet.
Halftime show almost got me in trouble😂
— Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 3, 2020
You speak for us all, Giannis.
