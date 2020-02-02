Super Bowl 2020: President Trump terms impeachment 'very unfair,' 'nonsense'

President Trump in a Super Bowl interview. (via screenshot)

Continuing a recent tradition, President Donald Trump sat down for an interview three hours prior to the kickoff of Super Bowl LIV.

Fox News’s Sean Hannity, an informal advisor to Trump, interviewed the president, and the pre-recorded discussion mostly stuck to politics. Hannity didn’t ask Trump for any thoughts on the Super Bowl, and the president didn’t volunteer a pick.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Topics ranged from impeachment to the upcoming election to the spread of the coronavirus from China. Several days before an expected acquittal by the Senate, Trump called the impeachment process a “very, very unfair process” and “all nonsense, the whole thing.”

Asked if he could “let [impeachment] go” and “see a path where you could work with the Democrats,” Trump replied, in part, “I’m not sure they can do it. They just want to win. It doesn’t matter how they win.”

The interview, taped Saturday night at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort, was edited, and included what Hannity called a “lightning round” that gave Trump a chance to critique each of his most notable opponents in turn. He criticized former Vice President Joe Biden as “sleepy,” Sen. Bernie Sanders as “communist,” and House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi as “very confused, very nervous.”

“I have little nicknames for all of them,” Trump said. Hannity laughed, and Trump insisted, “They’re accurate.”

Earlier in the day, Fox News released a segment of the interview, in which Hannity asked Trump for his perspective on Michael Bloomberg, who is also seeking the Democratic nomination. “Uh, very little,” Trump replied. “I just think of little. You know, now he wants a box for the debates to stand on. OK, it’s OK. There’s nothing wrong. You can be short.”

“The president is lying,” Bloomberg spokeswoman Julie Wood said in a statement. “He is a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan.”

Story continues

Hannity did not ask Trump for a prediction in the course of the broadcast interview, instead asking what the president “love[s] about sports.”

“It’s a microcosm of life,” Trump replied. “There are winners, champions, great coaches like [the Patriots’ Bill] Belichick, people you expect to see more out of, and they produce.”

More from Yahoo Sports