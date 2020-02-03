Super Bowl 2020: NFL celebrates 100 years with star-studded commercial

The team matchup during the Super Bowl hosts the major competition, sure. But what about the commercials?

Who had the best 30-second ad worth a pretty penny?

Before Sunday's big game in Miami Gardens between the 49ers and Chiefs, the NFL set the precedence of stellar commercials right out of the gate with the "Next 100" LIV commercial to celebrate 100 years of the league.

Imagine having every big name in football, both present and past, in one setting. Add the future of the game into it and this is what you get:

Current 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo shared a frame with former QB Joe Montana and Steve Young as the young kid ran through the streets of San Francisco.

Carly Lloyd also made an appearance kicking a field goal before the kids found themselves in the streets of New Orleans.

Which meant a cameo by Drew Brees, of course.

Also, it appears former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis still has it.

At the end of the commercial, all of those celebrated, sporting maroon jackets, presented the young football player to the entrance on the field which immediately transferred into real-time as the game began.

It was an amazing commercial.

