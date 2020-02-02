Super Bowl 2020 LIVE: Latest score and play-by-play stream from Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers players stand for a moment of remembrance: AP

Follow live coverage of Super Bowl 54 as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers tonight. Two of the very best teams in the NFL meet in Miami in the final game of the 100th season.

The Chiefs, led by fearless quarterback Patrick Mahomes, have enjoyed a stellar postseason run seeing off the Houston Texans after a heroic comeback before ending the Tennessee Titans' own fairytale run a fortnight ago. After losing in the AFC Championship game a year ago it was a fitting response from Mahomes and coach Andy Reid this time around to reach a third Super Bowl in franchise history and a first in 50 years. San Francisco were one of the regular season's best teams exploding out to a 8-0 start before finishing off an NFC-leading 13-3 record behind the league's best running game and a peerless pass rush led by Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa. They cruised through the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers to reach the big one and will hope to come out victorious one more time and see Kyle Shanahan follow in his father Mike's footsteps as a Super Bowl champion head coach.

Don't forget the half-time show too where Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to take the stage in what promises to be a thrill-a-minute show where surprises are guaranteed. Stay with us for all the updates throughout the night:

Game preview

When?

Super Bowl 2020 will be held on Sunday 2nd February.

Play will begin at 11:30pm UK time and finish at around 4am.

Where?

The Super Bowl will take place at Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins.

How to watch?

The game will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 11:25pm.

You can also watch the game live on Sky Sports Action, Mix and Main Event from 10:00pm.

NFL Gamepass is also offering a special Super Bowl Pass which will give you full game live plus a month of access to NFL Network shows and highlights from every game of the 2019 season for just £4.99.