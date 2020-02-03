Super Bowl 2020, Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers: live score and latest updates from Miami

Patrick Mahomes scores a rushing touchdown - Getty Images North America

1:17AM

And now it's J-Lo's turn

She's cycling through all her hits, starting with 'Jenny From the Block'. This definitely beats Maroon 5's effort from last year, then again everything about this Super Bowl is beating last year's effort.

1:14AM

Shakira is out on stage

She's pulling out all the stops. She's whipped out a guitar, covered Cardi B and is now singing in Spanish. I'm into it.

1:08AM

Stat lines

So at half-time, here are a few key stats from the opening half hour:

Patrick Mahomes: 12/18, 104 yards, one rushing TD

Jimmy Garoppolo: 9/11, 89 yards, one TD, one INT

Deebo Samuel: 62 total yards

Damien Williams: 10 carries, 47 yards

Both teams have 11 first downs and the Niners lead the Chiefs in yardage, 177 to 155. The main difference is in yards per play - SF have 7.7 to KC's 4.7, but in general this is an extremely close affair.

Stats

1:02AM

Half time: Kansas City Chiefs 10 San Francisco 49ers 10

And that is indeed it. We're perfectly poised at 10-10 at the break, and now it's time for J-Lo and Shakira to take centre stage. Fancy following along? We've got a separate live blog, which you can find right here.

1:00AM

Q2 0.06 Kansas City Chiefs 10 San Francisco 49ers 10

Garoppolo finds Jeff Wilson over the middle and Wilson makes some good space for himself before jinking his way for a first down, and is almost up to midfield. Shanahan calls another time out. Garoppolo goes long and he has Kittle - for the first time tonight - for a big gain down the right sideline! But wait! he's being called for offensive pass interference, and that one will come back. That will probably be the half.

12:56AM

Q2 0.19 Kansas City Chiefs 10 San Francisco 49ers 10

Jimmy G goes to Mostert and he picks up three before being tackled by Kendall Fuller. Kyle Shanahan finally calls a time out after neglecting to after the punt, but he looks content to let this one get to the half at 10-10. Maybe he's just a massive J-Lo fan?

12:51AM

Q2 1.06 Kansas City Chiefs 10 San Francisco 49ers 10

Here comes Hardman on the end around but he has nowhere to go, and will run out of bounds for a loss of six. That could be costly, as Mahomes now has a third-and-14 to contend with. He takes the safe option, checking down to Williams on the screen pass, and the running back is taken down inside Chiefs territory, meaning Dustin Colquitt will punt it away.

12:46AM

Q2 2.00 Kansas City Chiefs 10 San Francisco 49ers 10

Mahomes hits Hill over the middle and it looks like the speedy receiver has the first down. Williams earns a couple more with a carry up the middle. That'll be the two-minute warning for the first half.

12:45AM

Q2 3.21 Kansas City Chiefs 10 San Francisco 49ers 10

Hardman can only make it to the 20 from the kick-off before he is absolutely crunched by Elijah Lee. Williams gets 10 from the first play of the drive, then tight end Blake bell adds nine when Mahomes finds him wide left. Williams powers over for the first down and the Chiefs are approaching halfway.

12:43AM

What a drive from San Fran

Jimmy Garoppolo makes a pass Credit: Getty Images

They got there with the run game, but Jimmy Garoppolo finished the drive with his first touchdown pass of the night.

12:40AM

We've already outscored last season's Super Bowl

We're in for a good one here, folks.

12:39AM

Touchdown 49ers! Kansas City Chiefs 10 San Francisco 49ers 10

Garoppolo passes and it's a fifth straight first down! He finds Samuel who beats Breeland and gets the 49ers up to the 15. Garoppolo takes the snap, rolls to his right and Kyle Juszczyk is wide open! The full back makes the catch and charges into the end zone! Robbie Gould's kick makes it a tie game in Miami!

12:37AM

Q2 6.06 Kansas City Chiefs 10 San Francisco 49ers 3

Here comes Samuel again, who takes the flip from Garoppolo and then makes big yardage after the catch, going on a mazy run and picking up another first down. The Niners are moving now. Mostert takes another carry for a first down, and that's three in three plays now for the 49ers. Make that four in four. Tevin Coleman bursts up the middle for 17 and the 49ers are up to the 25-yard line.

12:35AM

Q2 8.09 Kansas City Chiefs 10 San Francisco 49ers 3

Garoppolo hands off to Mostert after a short gain on the kick-off return. That's his first carry of the game, but he only gets a yard. The Chiefs defense is doing an excellent job shutting down the 49ers' run game so far. San Fran go back to Mostert, and this time he finds some space thanks to some good blocking down the left edge. He'll get the first down.

12:33AM

Where's George Kittle?

We've not heard the 49ers' tight end's name yet tonight. Garoppolo should look to get him more involved as he tried to get his team back on terms.

12:30AM

Field goal Chiefs! Kansas City Chiefs 10 San Francisco 49ers 3

Butker knocks it through from 31 yards and now the Chiefs lead by a touchdown.

12:30AM

Q2 9.36 Kansas City Chiefs 7 San Francisco 49ers 3

It's Williams on the pitch and he gets the all-important yard. Mahomes floats one towards Damien Williams in the end zone and Greenlaw has hands on him, but there's no flag. Probably the right call. Williams takes it out of the backfield this time, and gains three before being brought down by Deforest Buckner. It'll be third-and-seven. Mahomes is going to throw for Thompson, and Moore breaks the pass up! The Chiefs will have to settle for a field goal attempt.

12:27AM

Q2 11.05 Kansas City Chiefs 7 San Francisco 49ers 3

The Chiefs get those five yards right back for a neutral zone infraction, and Hardman is brought down by Greenlaw for a gain of just one. Now Mahomes goes back to Williams, and he gets five up the middle before being tackled by Bosa. On third-and-four Mahomes will throw to Watkins again, and he's stopped just shy of the first down. Andy Reid has another fourth-and-one call to make. He's going to go for it. I like it.

12:24AM

Q2 13.11 Kansas City Chiefs 7 San Francisco 49ers 3

The Chiefs come away with the first turnover of the gamepic.twitter.com/Zv5key91pl — PFF (@PFF) February 3, 2020

That Garoppolo pass really was nowhere near a 49ers player. Just an awful decision from the QB. The Chiefs are punishing them immediately, as Mahomes drops back and hits a wide open Sammy Watkins for 28 yards. The Chiefs are up to the Niners' 28-yard line, but will be dropped back five for a holding penalty.

12:21AM

Q2 14.08 Kansas City Chiefs 7 San Francisco 49ers 3

Garoppolo is put under huge pressure by Chris Jones and desperately throws the ball away... and it's picked off by Bashaud Breeland!! it's a horrible, horrible decision from Jimmy G - the type he is prone to making from time to time - and the Chiefs make him pay. That's a huge play, and Mahomes will get the ball back.

12:16AM

End of first quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 7 San Francisco 49ers 3

That'll bring up the end of the first quarter, and the Chiefs hold a four-point lead after that Mahomes rushing touchdown, but the 49ers are moving and Garoppolo is looking good early on.

12:15AM

Q1 0.22 Kansas City Chiefs 7 San Francisco 49ers 3

The Niners have the ball back and Garoppolo finds Emmanuel Sanders over the middle for a big gain.

12:11AM

Touchdown Chiefs! Kansas City Chiefs 7 San Francisco 49ers 3

Rookie running back Darwin Thompson tries to power it in but is stopped short by a stout 49ers defense. Mahomes says screw it, I'll do it myself. He runs off the right edge and jinks his way into the end zone for the first touchdown of the night! The Chiefs lead 7-3 after Harrison Butker adds the extra point.

12:09AM

Q1 1.18 Kansas City Chiefs 0 San Francisco 49ers 3

They've judged Mahomes short on that scramble, as the refs say he lost the first down yardage on that fumble. The Chiefs are going to go for it on fourth-and-one, and they get it. Williams gets four and is stopped juuuust shy of the end zone. It'll be first-and-goal inches from the end zone.

12:07AM

Mahomes is rolling

Patrick Mahomes throws a pass Credit: Getty Images

After going three-and-out on the first drive, Mahomes now has the Chiefs close to the end zone.

12:06AM

Q1 2.21 Kansas City Chiefs 0 San Francisco 49ers 3

It'll be third-and-11 for KC, after Mahomes takes a sack and then throws incomplete to Hill. He scrambles out of the pocket and he's going to run for it! Mahomes is off, and he gets it! He fumbles the ball after being hit by Jimmy Ward but it goes safely out of play, and the Chiefs are now just five yards from scoring the first touchdown of Super Bowl LIV.

12:03AM

Q1 3.11 Kansas City Chiefs 0 San Francisco 49ers 3

Tyreek Hill takes it out of the backfield and manages to get four yards where he could easily have been brought down behind the line of scrimmage. That's the elusiveness of Hill for you. Mahomes then goes back to Kelce, and he takes it down to the 14-yard line. The Chiefs are in the red zone.

12:01AM

Q1 4.13 Kansas City Chiefs 0 San Francisco 49ers 3

The Chiefs look to Williams again in short yardage, and he's successful again. And now Travis Kelce gets his hands on the ball for the first time tonight. Mahomes gets the ball away quickly and finds him for a nine-yard gain, before Williams busts off a big run right through the heart of San Francisco's defense. He gets 15 yards and here come the Chiefs...

12:00AM

Q1 5.57 Kansas City Chiefs 0 San Francisco 49ers 3

Damien Williams takes the hand off and gains two, which is good enough for the first down. Mahomes then goes to Hill again, and that'll be eight yards after he evades Richard Sherman, making the veteran cornerback look a little silly. Mahomes throws it away on second-and-two, and the Chiefs had an ineligible receiver downfield, but the Niners decline the penalty to bring up third down.

11:57PM

Q1 7.57 Kansas City Chiefs 0 San Francisco 49ers 3

So here comes Mahomes again, who will start from the 25-yard line after Hardman lets the kick-off go for a touchback. He tosses one to Tyreek Hill on the scramble, and Hill gets nine yards.

11:53PM

Field goal 49ers! Kansas City Chiefs 0 San Francisco 49ers 3

Garoppolo misses on third down and Robbie Gould comes on to attempt a 38-yard field goal. He slots it right through the middle, and the Niners lead 3-0.

11:52PM

Q1 8.07 Kansas City Chiefs 0 San Francisco 49ers 0

Garoppolo goes to Samuel again and this time there's nothing there. Bashaud Breeland jumps right on the young receiver and brings him down for a two-yard loss. It brings up a third-and-10, which goes incomplete. There's a flag on the play though, and it's offside against Frank Clark. It means the Niners will get a second shot at third down, this time from five yards.

11:50PM

Q1 9.04 Kansas City Chiefs 0 San Francisco 49ers 0

Samuel is heavily involved early. Garoppolo pitches it to him and it looks like Samuel is about to throw, but the coverage is too good and he decides against it. It proves to be a good call, and he runs for the first down himself anyway.

11:48PM

Q1 11.41 Kansas City Chiefs 0 San Francisco 49ers 0

Big play! Deebo Samuel takes it on an end around an goes 34 yards up the right sideline to take the 49ers into Chiefs territory! Coleman then takes it out of the backfield and finishes a few yards short of a first down. San Francisco are cooking.

11:46PM

Q1 13.11 Kansas City Chiefs 0 San Francisco 49ers 0

We have our first first down of the game! Jimmy Garoppolo finds George Kittle for an easy completion, and Kittle fights for the first down with his legs.

11:45PM

Q1 13.21 Kansas City Chiefs 0 San Francisco 49ers 0

Reggie James Jr muffs the punt! But the Niners are just about to recover it, and will start from their own 18. They run the ball first up with Tevin Coleman, who loses a yard!

11:44PM

Q1 14.05 Kansas City Chiefs 0 San Francisco 49ers 0

Mahomes pitches to Damien Williams for a seven-yard gain on the first play of the game. He gets nothing on the second, as Nick Bosa makes his presence known early, getting to Mahomes, batting the ball down and forcing a third-and-three. Mahomes misses Williams and the Chiefs go three-and-out to start the game. Perfect start for the 49ers defense!

11:42PM

Aaaand we're off!

Mecola Hardman brings the kick off out of the end zone and gets up to his own 25-yard line. So Mahomes will start with 75 yards to go to the end zone. Here we go.

11:41PM

We're almost ready...

In typical NFL fashion, 10 minutes after the game was due to kick off, we're finally almost ready to go. Let's do this!

11:34PM

49ers win the toss and will defer

Well she absolutely killed that (in about one minute 50, so congrats if you had the under), as did the Chiefs fans, who are dominating the stadium and joined in heartily with the singing. They've waited 50 years for this moment, and they are going to make the most of it. Back to the football action, and the Niners have won the toss with tails. Richard Sherman has chosen to defer, so the Chiefs will start Super Bowl LIV with the ball. We're going to see Mahomes from the off...

11:26PM

Demi Lovato is up

She's out on the field about to sing the American national anthem. The big question: will she go over or under the all-important two-minute mark? Tens of thousands of bets are hanging on your vocal cords, Demi...

11:20PM

Predictions?

We're just about 10 minutes away from kick-off in Miami, so it's time for some last-minute predictions. Me? I'm going Chiefs 28-24 49ers. My confidence in that? A solid 2/10.

11:18PM

Here come the teams...

First it's the San Francisco 49ers, introduced by an extremely hype-filled video from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and led by Jimmy Garoppolo. The Super Bowl doesn't exactly do subtlety, does it? But then again, neither does America as a whole...

11:14PM

What are we all eating?

It's not the Super Bowl without mountains of American food. Wings are an absolute must (I had some great Korean ones earlier) but what else is on the menu to get you through the next five hours or so? Points for the most elaborate set up.

11:12PM

Players honour Kobe Bryant

The teams observe a minute's silence in memory of Kobe Bryant Credit: Getty Images

Both teams have just been out on the pitch to observe a minute's silence in memory of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash a week ago today. The news stunned the entire sporting world, and still looms over tonight's game, with players including the Niners' Richard Sherman being very close with Bryant. A touching moment.

11:02PM

What's stat all about?

Here are a few nuggets for you to impress your mates with at your Super Bowl party:

Patrick Mahomes has 7 more pass TD (8) than Jimmy Garoppolo (1) this postseason, the largest pass TD differential (+7) between opposing Super Bowl quarterbacks in NFL history.

The last time the Chiefs won the Super Bow, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid was the No 1 grossing film in the US and Andy Reid was 11 years old.

With a win in Super Bowl LIV, Jimmy Garoppolo would join Hall of Famer Steve Young as the only QBs to win a Super Bowl as a backup and then later win a Super Bowl as a starter.

10:56PM

What to expect from Jimmy Garoppolo?

Jimmy GQ only had to throw the ball eight times against the Packers in the NFC Championship game, as the Niners dominated with their inventive running game. Expect things to be a little different tonight. The Chiefs will be going all out to halt San Fran's rushing attack, and will want to force Garoppolo to throw the ball.

Jimmy Garoppolo warming up on the field Credit: AP

He is prone to the odd ugly interception, but also has the talent to hurt you through the air, particularly with the likes of George Kittle and Deebo Samuel out there catching passes. The former New England Patriot has plenty to prove tonight. Can he step up to the plate?

10:49PM

Who are the next Niners?

The San Francisco 49ers went 4-12 last season, and tonight they're playing in the Super Bowl - that's the NFL's parity in action right there. Earlier this week we took a look at which teams might be able to replicate them next season, and go from a losing record all the way to the big game...

The top five? The Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. Who would your money be on?

10:39PM

Each team's path to victory

So how is Super Bowl LIV going to be won? The Chiefs are likely going to employ a lot of RPOs to throw the 49ers' zone defense off, while the Niners will look to chew up the clock and keep Mahomes on the sideline as much as possible. Here's our preview from earlier in the week...

If the Chiefs RPO it down the 49ers’ throats they will be forced to play man coverage, and that is when Kansas City’s speedy receivers like Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman will be able to get open and bust off big gains - or open up space for the lethal Travis Kelce on shorter routes. They already ranked first in the league for RPOs ran this season, so Mahomes and his offense are very used to this tactic. The team who ran the second most, Kyler Murray’s Cardinals, performed well against the Niners twice this season, despite generally being a poor team, which should give KC even more hope.

Patrick Mahomes is the key to Kansas City's success Credit: AP

The best - and perhaps only - way to beat Mahomes? Keep him off the field. We know all about Shanahan’s explosive, inventive run game, and he will absolutely want to establish it early and often in the Super Bowl, as he looks to grind down the clock and dominate time of possession. But San Francisco cannot expect it to be as easy to replicate their wins over the Vikings and Packers here, and far more will be asked of Garoppolo. That is not necessarily the problem some people seem to think it is. Garoppolo was an above average starter by pretty much every metric you look at this season, and while ‘above average’ is not exactly the goal, it might be enough as part of the most balanced team in football.

10:27PM

Let's get ready for a classic

Or at least we hope. In around an hour's time Super Bowl LIV will kick off in Miami, and on paper it's a match up that can't fail to thrill. Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the balanced, inventive San Francisco 49ers for American Football's ultimate prize - the Lombardi Trophy.

The Chiefs have won eight straight to get here, including two stunning comeback victories over the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans in the playoffs. The Niners, meanwhile, have steamrolled everyone in their path this postseason. The Minnesota Vikings were thoroughly outclassed in the Divisional Round, before Kyle Shanahan's destructive running game ripped apart the Green Bay Packers two weeks ago.

Tonight will - hopefully - be a lot closer than that. These two teams are incredibly well matched, to the point where there is no clear favourite. The Mahomes factor means the Chiefs can win from anywhere, and San Francisco's best bet might be to keep him off the field as long as possible by dominating time of possession with their running game, then using their wrecking ball of a front seven to try and throw him off kilter.

Whatever happens, history is going to be made. The 49ers are one of the NFL's most storied franchises, but have not won the Super Bowl since 1994, while the Chiefs haven't even appeared in the showpiece for half a century, and head coach Andy Reid is searching for his elusive maiden title in an otherwise stellar 21-year career.

Go grab a big plate of wings, get the mini fridge within arm's reach and settle in for a long night. Got work tomorrow? Not any more you don't.