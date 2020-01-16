When is Super Bowl 2020: Date, time, halftime show, TV channel for Super Bowl LIV

The NFL’s 100th season will conclude with Super Bowl LIV in 2020. Check out all you need to know about game below including the date, location, how to watch, halftime show info and more.

When is Super Bowl Sunday 2020?

Super Bowl LIV will take place on Sunday, February 2. The game will kick off at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where will the game be played?

Super Bowl 54 will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. This will be the 11th time that the Miami metropolitan area will host a Super Bowl, the most Super Bowls of any host city. The last time a Super Bowl was played in Miami was 2010, when the New Orleans Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-17.

How do I watch the 2020 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIV will be televised on FOX and live streamed on the FOX Sports App. You can follow NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk for live coverage of the game.

Who will play in Super Bowl LIV?

The winner of the AFC Championship game will face off against the NFC champion. Here’s how to watch each game on Championship weekend:

AFC Championship game: (6) Tennessee Titans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2020

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

TV Channel: CBS

NFC Championship game: (2) Green Bay Packers at (1) San Francisco 49ers

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2020

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Location: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA

TV Channel: FOX

How much are Super Bowl tickets going for?

The cheapest ticket for Super Bowl LIV is currently priced at $5,400 at StubHub, with the most expensive ticket going for $35,000.

Who is playing the Super Bowl 54 halftime show?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. It will be the first Super Bowl halftime show since the NFL and Jay-Z struck a deal that put Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation in place to lead “the league’s endeavors in music and entertainment.” Previous halftime performers include Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Coldplay and Beyoncé.

Who will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV?

The NFL announced that singer-songwriter Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem as part of Super Bowl LIV pregame festivities. Previous singers of “The Star Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl include Gladys Knight, Pink, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys and Whitney Houston.

Who won the Super Bowl in 2019?

The New England Patriots won their 6th Super Bowl with a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Running back Sony Michel of the Patriots scored the game’s only touchdown, and Stephen Gostkowski’s 41-yard field goal with 1:12 left was enough to ice the game. Wide receiver Julian Edelman won Super Bowl MVP for his 10 catches and 141 yards.