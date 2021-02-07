When is Super Bowl 2020? Chiefs vs 49ers date, UK kick-off time, TV channel and live streaming options

The Hard Rock Stadium will host Super Bowl 54 (AP)

San Francisco 49ers will play Kansas City Chiefs at the 2020 Super Bowl.

Around 100 million Americans tune in to watch the NFL’s showpiece game every year, and UK fans will be staying up into the early hours of the morning to join them in watching the match.

This meeting will be the first Super Bowl appearance for the Chiefs in 50 years, the last time they made it this far was in 1970. If they are able to beat the 49ers the Chiefs will end the second-longest Lombardi Trophy drought among a team who has already won a Super Bowl.

This will be the Niners’ first trip to the big dance since their loss to the Baltimore Ravens in 2013, with Kyle Shanahan hoping to follow in the footsteps of his father Mike Shanahan and become the first father-son Super Bowl-winning head coaches.

Who?

The NFL’S 100th season will finish with a meeting between the San Francisco 49ers, the NFC champions, and the Kansas City Chiefs – the AFC champions.

When?

Super Bowl 2020 will be held on Sunday 2nd February.

Play will begin at 11:30pm UK time and finish at around 4am.

Where?

The Super Bowl will take place at Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins.

How to watch?

The game will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 11:25pm.

You can also watch the game live on Sky Sports Action, Mix and Main Event from 10:00pm.

NFL Gamepass is also offering a special Super Bowl Pass which will give you full game live plus a month of access to NFL Network shows and highlights from every game of the 2019 season for just £4.99.

Is there a live stream?

Yes, and there are a lot of options for you: iPlayer and Sky Go will give you the above options but on the go or on desktop.

There's another option too, with NowTV offering Sky Sports passes for the day, week or month.

And you can also stream through the NFL Game Pass as well.

Who is performing?

Demi Lovato will perform the pre-game national anthem.

While Shakira and Jennifer Lopez have been confirmed as the half time acts.

Commercials to look out for?

Commercials for the Super bowl have already begun to flood the internet.

Fox, who sold off advertising slots in November, charged as much as $5.6 million this year for a 30 second spot.

Brands advertising this year include regulars Pepsi and Avocados from Mexico as well as newcomers Facebook.

President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign ads will be aired during the game.

Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5 on the spread) are the favourites to win on the money line at 4/5.

While the San Francisco 49ers (+1.5) are available at 21/20. The total points line is set at 54.0 with each side of the play 10/11.

