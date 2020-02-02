Super Bowl 2020, Chiefs vs 49ers: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and how can I watch in the UK?

It will be Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' first Super Bowl - REX

Super Bowl 2020 kicks off today in Florida. The Super Bowl 54 game will see San Francisco 49ers go head-to-head with Kansas City Chiefs - the cherry on the top of the cake that has been the 2019/20 NFL season.

What is the Super Bowl 54?

It is the biggest game in American sport, one of the most-watched matches in the TV sporting calendar.

This year's event is the 54th time the game has been staged, so, in accordance with Roman numerical tradition, it will be known as Super Bowl LIV.

The game will pit the winners of the AFC (Kansas City Chiefs) and NFC (San Francisco 49ers) conferences against one another in a game of four quarters of 15 minutes which somehow conspires to take about four hours, including the much anticipated half-time show.

Jimmy Garoppolo will be leading the 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs Credit: REX

The winner will take home the Vince Lombardi trophy but also earn the right to douse their coach with a big bucket of luridly-coloured energy drink and have their excitable quarterback shout the phrase "I'm going to Disneyworld" into the microphone of an accommodating broadcast journalist:

When does the Super Bowl 2020 start?

This year's game takes place on Sunday 2 February 2020.

What time is kick-off in the UK?

Kick-off is due at 23.30 GMT, 18.30 local time.

What TV channel is it on?

You have a choice. You can stay in the company of the hardest-working man in NFL broadcasting Neil Reynolds, who has guided us through the vast majority of the season on Sky Sports. Or you can switch it up and try the coverage on BBC One.

Where is it being held?

Miami, Florida has the honour. The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will host the game.

It seats just under 65,000 and has already hosted five Super Bowls, most recently in 2010.

The stadium's capacity was reduced by 10,000 after a renovation in 2015 Credit: Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports

Here's how it looks inside:

The stadium also hosts the Miami Open tennis tournament Credit: Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

Which teams will be playing?

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have not featured in a Super Bowl in 50 years, falling one game short of the season finale last year. The niners last played in a Super Bowl in 2012 but have not won the Vince Lombardi trophy since 1994.

The 49ers have proven to be a complete team during their playoff run. They dominated both the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers to get to the Super Bowl. Their combination of a powerful running game, designed by head coach and offensive guru Kyle Shanahan, and an elite defence makes them a tough side to beat.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan celebrates with players during the NFC Championship game Credit: AP

However, their one weakness is their passing game. While it is not poor by any stretch, their choice to run the ball as much as possible can limit them. The same cannot be said for the Chiefs who possess the most dynamic passing game in football.

Andy Reid's side scored 41 unanswered points against the Houston Texans before beating the Tennessee Titans fairly comfortably to win the AFC Championship.

The two sides are very evenly matched and have completely different styles which should make for a fascinating Super Bowl.

Who is the Super Bowl half-time performer?

Super Bowl 2020 will be headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Ahead of this year's event, look back at the best and worst halftime shows of all time.

Who is singing the national anthem?

Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem before kick-off at the Hard Rock Stadium.

What happened last year? Who won Super Bowl 53?

The New England Patriots beat the LA Rams 13-3 in the lowest scoring Super Bowl ever. The Patriots secured their record-tying sixth Super Bowl by stopping the offence of the Rams getting any momentum.

Who was the 2019 half-time performer?

Maroon 5 delivered an underwhelming performance in 2019. They were joined by rappers Big Boi and Travis Scott which only slightly improved the offering.

What are the 2020 betting odds?

The Chiefs are very slight favourites in what should be a very close encounter.

San Francisco 49ers: 11/10

Kansas City Chiefs: 13/15

What's our prediction?

This is one of the toughest Super Bowl's to call in many years. The elite talent that the Chiefs possess on offence - in the form of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill in particular - makes them a slightly safer bet. However, the 49ers defence is back in form. Nick Bosa and Richard Sherman among others have the ability to breakdown a truly brilliant attack.

San Francisco are the more well-rounded team, but the best facet in the game is the Chiefs' offence.

Score prediction: San Francisco 49ers 20 Kansas City Chiefs 27

Who is going to win?

Can't remember who has won previously? We've taken a look back at the past Super Bowl winners from over the years to rejig your memory.

Who do you think will win the Super Bowl? Who do you HOPE will win the Super Bowl? Will you be staying up for the game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.