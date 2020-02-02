Super Bowl 2020 Celebrity Sightings Photos

Super Bowl 2020 Celebrity Sightings PhotosYahoo Sports StaffFebruary 2, 2020, 10:50 PM UTCA roundup of celebrities attending Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida.Maxwell "Bunchie" YoungMaxwell "Bunchie" Young runs on the field prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)Demi LovatoDemi Lovato performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)DJ KhaledDJ Khaled looks on before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)Scroll to continue with contentAdYolanda AdamsYolanda Adams performs "America the Beautiful" during before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Tom Brady, Ray LewisTom Brady of the New England Patriots talks with NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis of the Baltimore Ravens prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)Marino, Brady, Montana, Manning, Staubauch, Favre, ElwayDan Marino (L), Tom Brady (2L), Joe Montana (3L) Peyton Manning (4L), Roger Staubach (2R), Brett Favre (2R) and John Albert Elway Jr. (R) ahead of Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2, 2020. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)Guy FieriGuy Fieri passes out food at the Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami. (Jeff Lewis/AP Images for The Players Tailgate)Troy AikmanFormer player Troy Aikman arrives at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)Jay-Z, Blue Ivy CarterEntertainer Jay-Z watches his daughter Blue Ivy Carter leap on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Jay-ZEntertainer Jay-Z makes a photo before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Emily Ratajkowski, Sebastian Bear-McClardSebastian Bear-McClard (L) and Emily Ratajkowski look on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)Shaquille O'NealFormer basketball player Shaquille O'Neal arrives at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)Keegan-Michael KeyActor Keegan-Michael Key looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)Alex Rodriguez, Nick BosaFormer Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez, left, greets San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Jerry RiceFormer player Jerry Lee Rice Sr looks on before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft(L-R) Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots, Linda Holliday and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft look on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)Michael VickFormer NFL player Michael Vick looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)Kevin HartComedian Kevin Hart talks to press before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)Meek MillAmerican rapper Meek Mill looks on before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)NFL Top 100The NFL honors the Top 100 prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)