Super Bowl 2019 weather: Forecast revealed for Rams vs Patriots in chilly Atlanta

The elements usually matter in the NFL, with many teams operating much better depending on the weather.

The Super Bowl, this year at least, is another matter entirely, as the Atlanta Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a retractable roof.

That may not prevent some uncomfortably chilly temperatures though, the big freeze has hit fans’ travel plans at the beginning of the week, with over 100 flights cancelled.

The Los Angeles Rams are perhaps less accustomed to revelling in the cold than the New England Patriots.

Temperatures when kick-off arrives at 18:30 local time will be in the region of 14-16 degrees celcius.

With the game spanning as much as four hours, expect temperatures to drop by a further couple of degrees.

There is almost a 50 per cent chance of rain throughout the day, but it should dry up by the evening.

The probability several days out is that the roof will be closed, which should help passing conditions, though both teams are versatile enough to move the ball in a number of ways.





The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host Super Bowl 53 (Getty Images)

Expected forecast on Super Bowl Sunday

High: 61 degrees fahrenheit (16 degrees celcius)

Low: 48 degrees fahrenheit (9 degrees celcius)

Precipitation: 20 percent

Humidity: 74 percent

Winds: 6 mph