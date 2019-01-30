Super Bowl 2019: Odds, Vegas betting lines, moneyline and fun props for the NFL's thrilling climax Super Bowl 2019: Odds, Vegas betting lines, moneyline and fun props for the NFL's thrilling climax

The New England Patriots are favourites for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta this Sunday, with Vegas bookmakers giving them 2.5 points over the Los Angeles Rams on the handicap.

While the Philadelphia Eagles memorably defeated the Patriots last year as 4.5-point underdogs, the oddsmakers are keen to keep future Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick and five-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady onside.

For much of the NFL regular season it has been the Rams who have been Super Bowl favourites, but the market has soured on them a little since Cooper Kupp's injury in midseason and there remain questions over Todd Gurley, an MVP candidate earlier in the season but who has been benched recently for back-up running back C.J. Anderson.

So Vegas has settled on a line of 2.5 points for this game, with plenty money backing the Patriots but unlikely to move the line to three points.

Three-point handicaps are something of a magic number in the NFL because of the frequency of winning by a single field goal. It means that despite the clamour to back the Pats for the Lombardi trophy, the line is almost certain not to move unless millions are wagered on the Foxborough franchise in the hours before kick-off.

What is the handicap?

The line is 2.5 points currently and is unlikely to move.

Unlike some of the wild variations seen in the playoffs, this price opened around the same mark and hasn't seen much deviation. 'Sharps' and larger syndicates appear to be on the side of New England.

Typically the odds on either side of the line will be 20/21 - as found on RedZoneSports.

What are the moneyline prices?

The moneyline price - who will win the Super Bowl outright - has the Patriots as 5/7 favourites (1.71 for those who prefer decimals and -140 for American odds).

The Rams are odds-against at 2.20 (6/5 in decimal, +120 in American).

What is the over/under?

With all-time great Tom Brady helming one of these offenses and the Rams boasting a high-powered, brilliantly schemed offense full of versatile weapons, we are expecting points.

While sometimes the occasion of the Super Bowl can impact points totals, last year was a high-scoring bonanza and this year's is tipped to go the same way.

Consensus over/under is 56.5. You can bet the over with RedZoneSports at 2.01 or the under at 1.83.

What about prop bets?

Well there are always some great prop bets to be had, from the colour of the Gatorade bath the winning coach will get to the length of the national anthem and everything in between.

You can even bet on how many typos we'll see in tweets from the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Our favourite is to bet the over on those, with a generous line set at 0.5 and Trump's recent tweeting setting off some alarm bells.