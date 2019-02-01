Super Bowl 2019, LA Rams vs New England Patriots: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and who is the half-time performer?

What is Super Bowl 53?

It's the Super Bowl - this year between the LA Rams and New England Patriots - the cherry on the top of the cake that has been the 2018/19 NFL season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This is the biggest game in American sport, one of the most-watched matches in the TV sporting calendar, and the night when it really pays to know your zone-read offense from your muffed punts.

(Please note: Knowing what these things mean may or may not have any impact on your enjoyment of the game).

This year's event is the 53rd time the game has been staged, so, in accordance with Roman numerical tradition, it will be known as Super Bowl LIII.

As is also traditional, the game will pit the winners of the AFC (New England Patriots) and NFC (LA Rams) conferences against one another in a game of four quarters of 15 minutes which somehow conspires to take about four hours.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will have the chance to win his sixth Super Bowl Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty

The winner will take home the Vince Lombardi trophy but also earn the right to douse their coach with a big bucket of luridly-coloured energy drink and have their excitable quarterback shout the phrase "I'm going to Disneyworld" into the microphone of an accommodating broadcast journalist:

When does the Super Bowl kick-off?

This year's game takes place on Sunday 3 February 2019.

What time is kick-off in the UK?

Kick-off is due at 23.30 GMT, 18.30 local time.

What TV channel is it on?

You have a choice. You can stay in the company of the hardest-working man in NFL broadcasting Neil Reynolds, who has guided us through the vast majority of the season on Sky Sports. Or you can switch it up and try the scrappy underdog that is BBC One.

Where is it being held?

Atlanta, Georgia has the honour. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Falcons, hosts the game.

It seats 71,000 and is quite the building:

Why can't we have stadiums like this? Credit: ATLANTA FALCONS

Story continues

That jagged-looking roof opens and closes in a very pleasing way:

Here's how it looks inside:

Rise up? Rise up! We better do as the sentient LCD circle says, we don't want to anger it Credit: USA Today

Which teams will be playing?

The New England Patriots and the LA Rams. The Patriots will feature in their third straight Super Bowl, their fourth in five years, largely thanks to the brilliance of Tom Brady.

The five-time NFL champion guided the Patriots 75 yards after winning the overtime coin toss, and running back Rex Burkhead's 2-yard touchdown lifted New England past Kansas City 37-31 for the AFC championship Sunday night.

The drive against an exhausted defense was reminiscent of when the Patriots beat Atlanta in the only Super Bowl to go to overtime two years ago.

New England (13-5) benefited from two critical replay reviews and made its ninth Super Bowl with Brady at quarterback and Bill Belichick as coach.

Awaiting them in Atlanta are the Los Angeles Rams, who won 26-23 in overtime in New Orleans for the NFC championship game.

The Rams last made the Super Bowl in 2002 while based in St. Louis, losing to the Patriots, the first time Brady won the big game.

Who is the half-time performer?

Super Bowl 2019 will be headlined by Maroon 5, singers of songs including Moves Like Jagger:

...She Will Be Loved:

...and another one with Love in the title:

They will be joined by Travis Scott and Big Boi, in a frankly welcome nod to Atlanta's status as a hip-hop hotbed. Big Boi, who is half of Outkast, was born and raised in the host city.

Who is singing the national anthem?

Another hometown star will be taking to the stage to sing the national anthem this year. Atlanta-born, and Grammy Award-winning singer, Gladys Knight will perform the national anthem before kick-off at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Famous for songs like Midnight Train to Georgia and That's What Friends Are For, she has been recognised as one of Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Signers of All Time since her rise to stardom between the 60s and 80s.

What happened last year? Who won Super Bowl 52?

The Philadelphia Eagles edged out the New England Patriots in the highest-scoring game in Super Bowl history, winning 41-33 at Minneapolis's US Bank Stadium.

You may remember this particularly exciting trick play:

Who was the 2018 half-time performer?

You probably don't remember Justin Timberlake's half-time show because it was pretty boring.

What are the 2019 betting odds?

New England Patriots: 7/9

Los Angeles Rams: 6/5

Read Ross Clarke's Super Bowl betting guide if you're in the market for some guidance about what colour Gatorade is likely to be doused over the winning coach.

What's our prediction?

This feels like a similar script to last year. An unfancied but resolute Patriots grinding their way to the Super Bowl where they will face some emerging, aggressive upstarts.

This time last year it seemed inevitable the Pats would get it done but they were on the wrong end of a thrilling shoot-out against the Eagles.

They'll have learned from that, but so will Rams coach Sean McVay, one of the most innovative in the game. He will feel he has the tools and wherewithal to make it 1-3 for the Patriots' last four Super Bowl appearances.

Nevertheless, it's hard to bet against Brady and Belichick. Expect another high-scoring game, but we see the Patriots edging it by a field goal. Let's say 31-28.

Who is going to win?

Have your say using this ingenious polling device they're calling a "poll":

Can't remember who has won previously? We've taken a look back at the past Super Bowl winners from over the years to rejig your memory.

Who do you think will win the Super Bowl? Who do you HOPE will win the Super Bowl? Will you be staying up for the game? And will Tom Brady ever retire? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.