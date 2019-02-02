Super Bowl 2019: Time, location, UK kick-off time, half-time show, TV details, adverts rumours and more

The NFL season is rapidly reaching its conclusion with Super Bowl 53 now just a day away.

It's been a season full of drama and thrills and spills and there's been no sign of that stopping as the postseason reaches the sharp end.

The winners of the American Football Conference and the National Football Conference will soon be crowned and the field for the 53rd Super Bowl set.

Who will take home the Vince Lombardi trophy in 2019?

Here's everything you need to know:

When is the Super Bowl?

This year's Super Bowl, the 53rd edition, will be held on Sunday February 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia, the multi-million dollar home of the Atlanta Falcons.

What time does it start?

Kick-off time is still to be decided but you can bank on it being a late one in the UK with the usual start around 11.30pm.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on both the BBC and Sky Sports with this year's broadcast coming via CBS. That means it'll be Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson in the commentary box and on the sidelines guiding you through for the duration.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host this year's Super Bowl (Getty)

Who's playing at half-time?

Maroon 5 are this year's chosen musical act where there'll be joined by a number of special guests including Travis Scott and Big Boi. You can expect more than a few surprises as ever, of course. Don't forget to keep an eye out for the adverts too with 30 seconds of airtime running into the millions of dollars to secure.

Who is in it?

The New England Patriots will represent the AFC - yet again! - and they will meet the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta. Bill Belichick's Pats have now been four of the last five Super Bowls, with Tom Brady boasting five rings in his career, while the rejuvenated Rams under young buck Sean McVay are going back to the big game for the first time since 2001.... when they lost to the Patriots.

Foles helped the Eagles claim the Vince Lombardi Trophy a year ago (Reuters)

Who won last time?

The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning world champions after defeating the Patriots in one of the most thrilling finales we've seen a year ago. Quarterback Nick Foles was crowned MVP after out-duelling Tom Brady in the second highest-scoring Super Bowl ever.

Who's going to win this time?

New England Patriots 10/13

Los Angeles Rams: 23/20

(All odds via Redzone.bet)